Agricultural scientist brings training to BAMSI

The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) recently staged a two-day tutorial in plant propagation/tissue culture led by one of the top biotechnologists in the region.

Almost 50 students, farm associates and stakeholders in BAMSI’s Associated Farmers program participated in the initiative held at BAMSI’s North Andros campus facility.

Leading the training was plant scientist Omaira Avila Rostant, who specializes in biotechnology and agronomy.

Rostant was part of a delegation from the Caribbean Agricultural Research & Development Institute (CARDI), which visited the country recently. Also on hand was Executive Director of CARDI Barton Clarke and livestock specialist Michele Singh. The trio also met with senior agriculture officials and toured industry sites while in the capital.

The Bahamas recently became a member of CARDI, and the visit was an effort to further strengthen the partnership and identify ways which CARDI could better support the nation’s industry and propel it forward. Clarke indicated the techniques Rostant was showing the group were just two of the technical skills that CARDI brings to the table for The Bahamas.

During the training Rostant gave participants an introduction to plant biology, micropropagation and the stages of micropropagation in various crops. The plants used for the training were two flowers — orchids and anthuriums and two root crops — sweet potato and cassava. Micropropagation is the multiplication of cell tissue or small pieces of plant material into large numbers of plants within a laboratory or controlled setting. This methodology also allows plant materials affected by noxious diseases to be cleaned, she said.

Rostant also gave attendees an overview of the advantages and disadvantages of micropropagation, and the protocols for acclimatizing and the transferring of plantlets from the laboratory to a greenhouse — a project the group would tackle on day two.

The second day of training moved to BAMSI’s greenhouse, where the group was taken through the process of acclimatizing the plants, called “weaning” and “hardening”. The practice essentially strengthens plants which become “delicate” after going through the process of micropropagation, and is done in preparation for the plants being moved out of the lab and into a natural environment.



