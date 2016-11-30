At the time of writing this particular article the U.K. has just had its memorable referendum and as a result it is leaving the European Union. Many people in the U.S. and major business organizations are indeed quite upset by the decision to leave the E.U. and many international business organizations are talking about having their European headquarters moved from London, England either to Dublin, Ireland or Paris, France so that they will have access once again to the E.U. as both France and Ireland are still a part of that Union.

But why did the British people opt out of the E.U. when it would appear to be to their ultimate benefit to remain a member, is the burning question on everyone’s lips? Well the decision to leave the E.U. was led by a group who used distrust, fear and xenophobia to stir up the base instincts of a whole lot of people throughout the U.K. and thus caused them to vote leave on referendum day.

Sadly, this tactic is being used by many politicians in other parts of the world, and especially by President Elect Donald Trump. Now believe me, using distrust, fear and xenophobia is a very dangerous thing to do for it is prompting people to think and act in a totally unspiritual manner that will ultimately affect the people in an extremely negative way that will hurt the country and its people.

Dr. Denis Waitley in his bestseller “The Winner’s Edge” advises people to always use desire motivation as opposed to fear motivation in order to consistently get good results from people. Politicians like those who pushed the leave vote in the U.K. and the ego maniac Donald Trump will unfortunately get some very negative results from their misguided campaign of distrust, fear and xenophobia which will not be beneficial for the country in the long run.

• Think about it!

