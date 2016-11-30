Akhepran students participate in live virtual college fair

Fifteen percent of the 107 students at Akhepran International Academy received college acceptance letters, and over $35,000 in scholarships from various colleges after participating in the annual International Students Day Live Virtual College Fair.

The Akhepran students connected virtually with over 120 representatives from United States colleges and universities, and joined students around the world in participating in the event promoted by Education USA Bahamas and the United States Embassy.

Carla Turnquest, director of Education USA Bahamas, was at the event encouraging students to submit their names for many of the scholarships that were being offered by participating colleges.

The free event, held on November 16, was designed specifically for international students and their parents, counselors and teachers.

Using a unique virtual environment, Akhepran’s students gathered in the school’s auditorium and watched videos, sent text messages on a variety of topics to education experts, and made their first steps toward studying in the United States.

In order to participate, the scholars pre-registered and created student profiles online prior to the virtual fair so that on the day of the fair they enjoyed the unique direct access to hundreds of university and college admissions directors and representatives who guided them with invaluable information regarding scholarship opportunities, degree programs, waived application fees, and key insights of college acceptance.

Akhepran is a technology-based school and so the students took delight in using their laptops and iPads to engage in personal chats with over 120 college and university representatives during the virtual college fair during school hours.

Dr. Jacinta Higgs, Akhepran principal said the virtual free experience was a precious investment after she saw the results.



