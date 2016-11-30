Preparing for higher education

It doesn’t make a difference where you come from — because if you can dream it, you can achieve it. That was the message Temple University graduate and artist Jeffrey Meris delivered to high school students during the Public School Scholars Programme student symposium.

Meris, who was the first person in his family — immediate and extended — to graduate university. He obtained a bachelor’s degree of fine art in sculpture in 2015, and he used his life story to encourage senior public school students to seek higher education. He shared his personal story and how a college education transformed his life.

An alumnus of C.R. Walker Senior High School, who came from humble beginnings, Meris was tapped to speak to the students because he also embodied the dynamics of many students in the country who are a mixture of nationalities, and have been naturalized. When Meris went off to university for his freshman year, it was one of his first trips to the United States.

He stood before the students to show them how far he’s come and the amazing things he’s doing around the world. He was held up as an example to students of the power of a college education coming to life. Meris showed students photos of himself in different countries, and his artwork.

The Public School Scholars Programme (PSSP) was designed to motivate, elevate and transform the lives of Bahamian public school graduates by leveraging the existing Ministry of Education, Science and Technology’s (MoEST) scholarship budget and partnering with international colleges and universities in the Caribbean, United States, Canada and Europe to increase the financial capacity for more Bahamian public high school graduates to obtain college educations.

The program seeks to promote college access and awareness while assisting students through the college admissions and scholarship application process. Students are selected, coached and mentored during their transitions from high school throughout their college completion.

The PSSP program came about two years ago, after a study was done by MoEST to ascertain what percentage of students was benefitting from the $14 million-plus scholarship opportunities the ministry offered for higher education. The finding was that less than seven percent of the award went to public school students, according to Monique Hinsey, consultant and program administrator of public schools scholars program at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST).

“With the fact that public school students make up 75 percent of the students enrolled in the country, the minister [Jerome Fitzgerald] recognized it was an indictment, and not pushing college access and equity within the public schools,” said Hinsey.

They went into the public schools to promote college and career readiness and gave students and parents the opportunity to understand the importance of a college education and the opportunities available to them.

Twenty students were recipients in 2015 of the Public Schools Scholars Programme initiative. Nineteen of the students are pursuing higher education abroad, with one studying at home. The students are mixed, including a young man originally from Inagua who was orphaned, and is currently matriculating at Monroe College, where he maintains a 4.0 grade point average, and is a resident assistant.

Hinsey said this year the number of students receiving scholarships tripled; and that the MoEST hopes its next cohort of scholarship recipients will comprise at least 100 new scholarships for students from the public school system. Eight-five percent of recipients to date represent the first of their families to go to college.

In the ministry’s study Hinsey said it was discovered that there were a number of reasons why public school students weren’t making college applications, but she said the top two reasons were the lack of college readiness, with financial barrier a close second.

“Many kids are coming from homes where their parents just don’t have it. By introducing this program we’re changing the paradigm while providing the opportunity for students by partnering with college and universities, and in many instances, these students are going to school for free. The maximum any student has to come up with is $4,000 a year. We have some instances where students are paying as low as $500 per year,” said Hinsey.

The recent PSSP program month-long initiative was held to provide information and get more students on the preparation path to access opportunity.

An open house was held for district superintendents in New Providence, where they discussed the advanced placement (AP) program and the PSSP, prior to a parent information session to apprise parents and guardians about AP and PSSP. Parents of current PSSP scholars also spoke to how their children adjusted to college.

During the PSSP student symposium, a hands-on workshop was held to assist this year’s PSSP students with the tools needed to complete their college applications. Students were assisted with the writing of their college essays and all pertinent resources to prepare them to embrace the scholarship partnerships the ministry had acquired.

A college round table event was held for the ministry’s scholarship partners. The target audience for the round table included the 2017 public school scholarship candidates and their parents. The primary focus was to connect this year’s candidates and their parents with the colleges to learn more about the college while getting a better understanding of the admissions process, what colleges are looking for in ideal candidates and provide a better understanding of scholarship opportunities and the present MoEST scholarship agreement with the institution.

Institutions of higher learning represented at the round table event included the University of The Bahamas, Central State University, the College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University, State University of New York-Oswego, Holland College, University of Prince Edward Island, University of the Ozarks/St. Leo University, Monroe College, Texas Southern University, St. Mary’s University and King’s University College.

Hinsey said the introduction of the PSSP program has changed the paradigm.

“Being able to access and be informed of this level of opportunity has been transformational — what they need to be doing, what the colleges are giving, understanding what the program is about has really served as motivation for the students who are going back to school energized, renewed and confident that they can aspire to go to college and that they’re working hard knowing that there are opportunities just for them.”

MoEST offers guaranteed scholarship awards for Bahamian high school graduates enrolled in the program. The awards range from $7,500 to $10,000 per academic year. The institution of higher learning partner is required to offer a matching grant of equal or higher value. Students also have the ability to vie for any additional awards that are available based on their merits, needs and interests.

To be eligible for an award, a student must: be enrolled in a public senior school; be eligible to graduate in June of the year of high school completion; have a 3.0 GPA or higher for academic students and 2.75 GPA for technical and vocational students; have a Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) score of at least 1,000 or an American College Test (ACT) score of at least 22; have at least five Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations with a grade of “C” or above inclusive of mathematics and English; register each semester for a minimum of 15 hours/credits; and pursue one of the outlined careers of national need. First preference is given to those students who will be the first in their families to attend college.

Agriculture, arts (writing, music, performing, visual); audiology; chemistry; computer studies and information systems; economics; education (specialized fields); engineering (specialized fields); entrepreneurial studies; financial services; foreign languages; geographic information systems; gerontology; heritage management; hospitality and tourism management; information security; marine and environmental sciences; marketing and market research; mathematics; pathology and speech therapy; pre-professional allied health majors (e.g. physiotherapy, speech therapy); public health administration/health administration; renewable energy; social work; software and app development; urban development and planning; and youth development and studies are the approved fields of study on the academic field side.

Technical and vocational fields of study include agriculture, horticulture and fisheries technology; air conditioning and refrigeration; allied healthcare and technology; automotive, aviation, diesel and marine mechanics and technology; building inspection; computer service technology; construction technology and related trades; culinary arts (up to bachelor level); dental hygiene; disaster recovery; electronic technology; emergency medical services; engineering technology; fire and safety; heavy equipment operations; hospitality and tourism studies; medical equipment repair and maintenance; medical technology; quantity surveying technology; respiratory technology; steel fabrication; and welding.

The MoEST’s present college and university partners include the College of St. Benedict/S. John’s University, Florida Polytechnic University, Holland College in Canada, Monroe College, Middle Tennessee State University, Texas Southern University, Central State University, St. Leo College, State University of New York-Oswego, University of the Ozarks, King’s University College and University of Prince Edward Island.

Students have to be accepted into the university on their own merits, and make application to a partnering university. Hinsey said the MoEST does not interfere with the admissions process.

Hinsey, a former director of educational programs and alumni affairs at the Lyford Cay Foundation, now works in a consultancy capacity at MoEST. She said her new position has been gratifying knowing that she’s making a difference in the country.

“While the work at Lyford Cay was phenomenal, I’ve been blessed and remain humbled that I’ve been given the access and opportunity to reach students who would never have been able to go to college. When you hear some of these kids’ stories, you know their lives are being transformed,” she said. “For me it’s like a fulfillment knowing the work I was doing at the foundation was preparing me for a greater assignment.”







