I was watching a program on PBS about Great Britain and all of its pomp and pageantry where the queen and Prince Philip attended various ceremonies with all sorts of soldiers all dressed up in colorful uniforms, a horse drawn carriage and so much more. My immediate thoughts were what a terrible waste of the people’s money these types of extravagant events really are.

Then my mind went on another program that I had viewed some time ago about the president of the U.S. and the cost to the American taxpayers when he travels on overseas trips. When the U.S. president travels abroad several other aircraft go in advance with his bulletproof limousine and many other personnel, Secret Service agent, etc. I wonder what the enormous cost of these overseas trips by the President of America once again actually cost the American taxpayer … a tidy penny we can guess.

But then I got to thinking deeper about this whole matter of pomp and pageantry and why it is indeed necessary in this the 21st Century. My answer as I pondered this question was that it’s all about identity. The British people love their pomp and pageantry, their monarchy and it costs them so much that could be spent in so many other beneficial ways. Likewise Americans like to project to the whole world that they are so very powerful.

So once again it’s all about identity. As I reflected on this fact it really blew my mind to realize that all of this pomp and pageantry was really saying to others “look at us, we’re superior to you” … how really pathetic!

My friend, let’s all get it into our collective heads that our real identity is our divine heritage as children of the one God and thus members of the one universal family. Our real power comes from God not from some superficial royalty or titular head of the country we happen to live in. Let’s all celebrate our divine heritage by quietly meditating on the God within each and every day.

• Think about it!

