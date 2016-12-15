Seniors encouraged to make college preparation plans during Christmas break

Every high school senior aspiring to go to college should have preparation of college and scholarship applications on their to-do list during the Christmas break, along with the various parties and general revelry of the season, according to Dr. Giavana Jones, program director of scholarships and college success at the Lyford Cay Foundations.

“While Christmas Break is a festive time and it’s tempting to just relax before the stress of your last semester as a high school student, college-bound students should remember that the break is an excellent opportunity to get ahead in preparation for a successful future,” said Dr. Jones.

Among recommendations, the foundations say students should finalize the list of colleges they will apply to. She said beside colleges that have strong programs in their desired courses of study, they will want to consider other factors in choosing a school that they think will make a great fit for them.

“The makeup of the student body, campus atmosphere, location and extracurricular activities are all things they should consider,” she said.

Students are also encouraged to identify multiple colleges, including local institutions with strong programs in their chosen field of study. She said applying to more than one college gives a student a better chance of being accepted.

If they haven’t done so already, students are encouraged to finish their college applications, as many colleges have December or January deadlines. Students planning to study in the United States, she said, should consider saving time by using the application www.commonapp.org.

The foundations also advise students to volunteer with their favorite non-profit organizations, which they say is a great way to broaden their experiences, and helps people in need, while they gain extracurricular experience that they can highlight on their college application.

The foundations’ representative encouraged students to have honest conversations with their families about finances.

“The cost of college continues to rise, and even with scholarships, students and their families will need to plan how they will contribute toward this life-changing investment,” she said.

Students are encouraged to start approaching teachers, counselors and former employers for references, as all scholarship applications will require a reference. A good reference, the foundations said, can be the difference between receiving a scholarship and being overlooked.

Researching scholarship opportunities and starting to gather the information needed to apply is also important during this time, and they said scholarships and financial aid are both available to Bahamians for a quality education both here at home and outside of the country. For information about scholarships and financial aid at the University of The Bahamas, contact the office of financial aid at 302-4202.

The Lyford Cay Foundations offer undergraduate, graduate and technical scholarships for students studying outside the country. Visit lyfordcayfoundation.org for details. The application must be completed online and opens in January 2017. The deadline for applications is March 15, 2017.

“By using their time wisely during the Christmas break, grade 12 students can ensure that they have best opportunity to get into college and pursue their career goals,” they said.



