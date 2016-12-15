Michael Wallace and Keandra Munroe win Kingdor speech competition

Holy Cross Anglican Church Youth Group member Michael Wallace (St. Anne’s School) and Temple Christian School’s Keandra Munroe outclassed a field of 30 entrants to win their respective senior and junior divisions at Kingdor National Parkinson Foundation’s sixth annual speech competition.

Wallace spoke on the topic, “Unite in the fight against Parkinson’s disease”, while Munroe took on the challenge of speaking to “Parkinsons: People who move change the world”.

C.C. Sweeting Senior High School’s Elkeva Cooper was second in the senior division with St. Andrew’s School’s Angel Willie third.

On the junior side, Isaiah Strachan, from S.C. McPherson, was second, with Temple Christian’s Trevanna Rolle third.

The foundation introduced the competition to encourage students to become better individuals, better communicators, and learn more about Parkinson’s disease, according to Mavis Darling-Hill, Kingdor founder and chairperson.

“By extension, students, parents, teachers and the general populace who consisted of the audience had the opportunity to learn more about the condition,” she said.

The competition is an initiative held in conjunction with Toastmasters Club 1600 and their affiliate clubs.



