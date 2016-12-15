Aquinas College student wins 33rd Central Bank Art Competition

An Aquinas College student has won first place in the high school category of the 33rd Central Bank Art Competition and Exhibition.

Sonae Smith’s winning piece, “Fallen, Yet We Rise” impressed the judges with its vibrant colors, thought-provoking social context and mesmerizing undertones. The winning piece competed against an impressive number of entries by young artists enrolled in secondary schools throughout The Bahamas.

Smith’s piece is one in a series focused on the issue of crime in The Bahamas. Her paintings highlight the effects crime and poverty have on a person’s mindset. Still, it illuminates hope as the indomitable dancer eludes strength, determination and unfettered joy. Her piece reminds people that no matter how bad things appear, there is always hope.

“The painting symbolizes the tension between despair and hope,” said Smith, 16. “Due to the increased crime in The Bahamas, everyone has become filled with fear and grief. The dancer at the bottom of my painting depicts these emotions. The dancer on the top displays the resurrection of hope out of the grips of despair.”

Shona Knowles, Aquinas College principal, congratulated Smith on her success.

“As a Catholic Board of Education (CBE) school, we are committed to the education of the whole child. This translates to a dedication at Aquinas College to provide all our students with the opportunity to discover what they excel at across all subjects, including art, auto mechanics, electrical installation and cosmetology,” said Knowles.

Smith aspires to become an art curator; her future goals include assisting young Bahamian artists to gain more exposure so that a broader range of people recognize what Bahamians can offer in the art field. She cited Eddie Minnis and Maxwell Taylor among her artistic influencers.

“Sonae through her artwork has shown that our young people are not oblivious to our social ills,” said Knowles. “I hope that her work encourages other young persons to become a part of the social dialogue and reflect upon how they can make a difference.”

Established in 1984, The Central Bank of the Bahamas Annual High School/Junior Art Competition and Exhibition’s objectives are to identify, recognize and encourage young Bahamians who demonstrate talent in the visual arts.

For many, the competition and exhibition have served as an introduction to the Bahamian art world, and the exposure received has been an invaluable first step in growing their gifts. Past winners in the high school category include Jackson Petit, Jessica Miller and Jordanna Kelly.

Throughout history, social change and art have had a symbiotic relationship. Social change is one of the driving forces that influence what artists produce. Art can effect social change, encouraging inner reflection and reawakening a resolve to transform communities.



