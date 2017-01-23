I remember very well many years ago when I was facilitating a seminar in a particular island in the Caribbean, a young lady asked me if she could speak to me in private after the seminar, of course I agreed. So we sat down and she told me that she had an extremely abusive supervisor whom she’d had to deal with on a daily basis, which was stressing her out — her expression — just about every day. She said that hardly a day went by when they didn’t have several verbal confrontations and it was making her job very unpleasant, and even starting to affect her health as she was constantly in an extremely emotional state due to her supervisor’s conduct.

I listened attentively to her for quite a while as she gave me her long list of woes, so to speak. When she had finally finished speaking, running down her supervisor, I asked her this simple question, “Why do you allow your supervisor to get to you?”

Her eyes opened wide as a look of total disbelief with a tinge of arrogance bathed her countenance. “Why?” she blurted out as she became quite flushed. I replied, “No one can get to you, can annoy you unless you give them permission to do so, unless you allow them to annoy you.”

“What do you mean Dr. Reilly?” she said looking extremely frustrated? “I simply mean” I replied, “that when you allow your supervisor to annoy you, you’re losing and she’s winning.” So in a nutshell, the answer to your problem is to learn to control your emotions.

Yes indeed, it’s all about self-control. Yes it is. You see, if when others are disgusting to us, we actually allow ourselves to get upset, as today’s title puts it, they win, you lose. Yes you do. So it’s vitally important for all of us to learn to control our emotions so that we stay calm and at peace rather than getting annoyed and retaliating.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



