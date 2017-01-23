17 to compete for Archdiocesan spelling champ title

It’s going to be a battle to claim the title of 50th Archdiocesan spelling champ when 17 competitors go up against each other in a manner of days; each student is the champion from their respective schools.

It will either be Kharin Victoria Archer, Kelshaunna Breneah Colebrooke, Tai Dario Laing, Dalyn Clarke-Curtis, Lenorado Aritis, Craig Simmons, Kyla Jones, Raynell Young, Cairo Bastian, Jaymie Mackey, Kiahna Cooper, Danae Francis, Kaylee Rolle, Shannon Fawkes, Daunte Butler, Dymani Nicholas Scott or Wayde Braynen Jr. emerging victorious form the competition scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 26 at Seton Hall, Xavier’s Lower School. The spelling competition kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

The students represent Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy; St. Francis de Sales School; St. Cecilia’s School; Sts. Francis & Joseph School; St. Thomas More School and Xavier’s Lower School.

The winner and second place finisher will represent the Catholic Board of Education at the 19th annual National Spelling Bee.

A half century ago the Archdiocesan Spelling Competition was established as a way to centralize the Bahamian Catholic school system. In 1965 there were eighteen (18) schools scattered throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and each functioned independently. At that time the Bahamas Catholic Board of Education did not yet exist. The first Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Brother John Darby led efforts to establish a governing body that would oversee the operation of Catholic Education in The Bahamas, resulting in the Board. The efforts included encouraging stakeholders to develop programs that would bring the Catholic school communities together to interact, share and learn. One of the most enduring and impactful of the initiatives was the Catholic Schools Spelling Contest.

The origin of this greatly anticipated highlight of the Catholic school calendar is rooted in the area locally known as “The Valley” where oral history says Myrtle Gaynor, a teacher at St. Thomas More School, learnt of Brother Darby’s wish to create opportunities for Catholic schools to come together. It was Gaynor who suggested to Brother Darby that a spelling competition would create an excellent platform for Catholic schools to coalesce and promote a spirit of unity among the schools. As a result, in January 1967 the inaugural Catholic Schools Spelling Contest was held. Although all Catholic primary schools did not participate in the initial competition, it was the impetus for many years of healthy, spirited competition.

Throughout its 50 years of existence the Archdiocesan Spelling Competition has created opportunities for students, teachers and parents to work toward a common goal as it brought together educators and volunteers who were committed to the development of young people.

“I salute the Archdiocese of Nassau — Catholic Board of Education for sustaining the competition over the past 50 years and for ensuring that it keeps pace with 21st century learning trends. I am also grateful to Brother Darby and other pioneers whose ultimate goal was to build the nexus that exists throughout the system,” said Claudette A. Rolle, director of Catholic Education.



