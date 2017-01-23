Krishe Pratt awarded inaugural Vantage Airport Group’s International Education Award

Krishe Pratt has been awarded the inaugural Vantage Airport Group International Education Award.

The annual $7,500 tuition award is available to a student from The Bahamas who enters or continues his or her undergraduate studies at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in a specific area of study.

Pratt is currently studying at TRU.

The introduction of the award in late 2015 prompted college-bound Bahamian students to take an unprecedented interest in Kamloops, British Columbia, and its university. The result has been an uptick in applications to TRU from the island nation — going from one in 2015 to seven for the fall 2016 semester, and another eight for the winter 2017 semester.

“The immediate response to our International Education Award from The Bahamas is remarkable,” said Rebecca Catley, senior director of communications and marketing at Vantage Airport Group, which operates both Lynden Pindling International Airport and Kamloops Airport in British Columbia, Canada.

“We’re delighted to build connections between two countries in which we do business and help facilitate international education through our network of airports.”

Christopher Seguin, vice president of advancement at TRU said welcoming 15 new students from The Bahamas less than a year after the introduction of the award was significant.

“International students make tremendous contributions to our campus and city, culturally and economically, and we’re thrilled to have a new Bahamian contingent at TRU,” he said.

“This award is another benefit from the connection that comes with being part of Vantage’s global network,” said Jan Knowles, vice president of marketing and communications at Nassau Airport Development Company. “The award is an excellent opportunity for a local student, and we’re proud to be a part of their educational journey.”

The Vantage Airport Group International Education Award is again available for the fall 2017 semester at TRU. Interested applicants will find details about the award’s eligibility and how to apply on TRU’s website in March 2017. For more information about studying at TRU, visit TRU.ca/truworld.

At Thompson Rivers University, nearly 26,000 students study on campuses in Kamloops and Williams Lake, also in British Columbia. Students may also take part in distance or online courses. They can study traditional academics and trades, and pursue anything from certificates to graduate degrees. TRU offers over 140 on-campus programs and 60 open learning programs to choose from. TRU’s main campus in the heart of Kamloops welcomes a diverse student population that is over 10 percent aboriginal and 10 percent international, enriching an inclusive community culturally and academically. TRU’s modern combination of excellent teaching, community-inspired research, flexibility and student support creates an environment where research, creation and innovation thrive — and so do its students.



