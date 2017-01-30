I remember well a participant in a seminar I was facilitating many years ago requesting a meeting with me after the seminar. He said that he had some problems in his life that he’d like to discuss with me. So after the afternoon session finished and everyone had left we sat down and I asked him what his problem was. He started by telling me that it appeared that his whole life was in a mess. He said, that he didn’t appear to be able to get along with anyone at work, and that when he went home in the evening to his wife and children, everything was also most unpleasant with constant arguments erupting between him, his wife and the children.

I told him that I felt he and perhaps his spouse needed to get some in-depth counseling. However, I did endeavor to put him in touch with the concept that we all have to in the long run accept full responsibility for what is happening in our lives. He looked at me in a rather puzzled manner and said, “You mean it’s all my fault?” I replied, well maybe it is and maybe it isn’t, but I also emphasized what I spoke about in the seminar and that was about the law of cause and effect, that what we put out daily in the form of thoughts, words and actions will, it must eventually return to us or as the title of this particular article simply and succinctly puts it, disgusting behavior brings disgusting results. Yes it does.

When I finally got back home after a three week trip to The Pacific and Far East, I received a heartwarming letter from this person who had sought my assistance, stating that he and his wife had commenced counseling and that things were running a lot smoother, both at work and at home as he became aware of some of his annoying behavior traits, which he had changed.

• Think about it!

