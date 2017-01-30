Going the extra mile

While many teachers are deserving of praise for the extras they do to ensure their students’ success, Vonchelle Cooper, a third grade teacher at Nassau Christian Academy (NCA) is one of them. She not only offers her students verbal incentives, but also gives tangible incentives. Despite the fact that she teaches a class with 28 students, she wants each student to leave her knowing that she always believed in them when they look back at their formative year with her. For the academic year that they are with her, she wants to instill in them that she could be teaching the country’s next prime minister, that she could have the person who might have the cure for cancer or the person who might be the commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

These are thoughts the 26-year veteran verbally instills in her students each school year, which she hopes will take root and germinate in the future. However, in the immediate term, and in a way the seven and eight-year-olds understand and appreciate, she provides incentives to encourage her students to strive to do better and be the best they can be now.

“Knowledge and what you have in your head is something that no one can take from you. And when you are qualified, you can demand the value placed as an employee anywhere,” says Cooper.

At the beginning of the academic year when she’s meeting her students for the first time, Cooper informs them of what she expects from them. As they are all new to each other, she also lets them know that they are all starting out on the same playing field, and that they are all in the running for the incentive awards; they just have to do what needs to be done to earn the awards.

At the end of each school term, for the past nine years, Cooper has given incentive awards to the top male and female students with the highest grade point average. She also gives an award for good behavior, focusing on student Christian character development. The student who receives that incentive award is one who is caring, the person who she sees in class encouraging a peer, or who will step up to say they have an extra sandwich or drink if a classmate does not have lunch. She also gives an award to the most improved student.

“They may have come into third grade struggling, but after I’ve read their confidentials to see what their weak points or strong points are, I normally give the students six weeks, because by then I can basically tell who is going to have difficulty working and keeping up with the standard for third grade. So I watch them and encourage them,” she said.

Term one top students

At the end of her first term this year, Deja Taylor and Breuanna Thompson finished with the same grade point average (GPA) for the girls, and Patrick Mackey was the top male student. Richard Glinton was the runner-up. She noted that Glinton had started out slowly at the beginning of the year, but gained noticeable ground; she said in his term one final examination, his average was noticeably improved.

“You could see that time and effort was put into him — studying, reviewing and knowing the information.”

Cooper treated the students to lunch on a Saturday afternoon at Outback Steakhouse.

The students were even allowed to choose a dress theme for their outing and the colors they would wear. They chose for everyone to wear white tops with blue jeans, a dress code that Cooper also had to adhere to.

The outing presented her with another opportunity to educate her students on etiquette — how to hold their utensils, placing their napkins on their laps and making sure that elbows weren’t on the table.

After their first incentive award she said the students went back to school excited about working hard and eager to claim the second term incentive awards.

The top boy, top girl and the most improved student will receive gift certificates to the store of their choice at the Mall at Marathon. Cooper normally gives the top student a $50 gift certificate; the second highest average student will get a $40 gift certificate; and the most improved student will get a $25 gift certificate.

“They’ve made it even more competitive… because Richard told Philip, ‘Boy you ain’t gon’ beat me this second term. I getting that gift certificate.’ So it’s competitive. When they do any test or quiz, they’re like, ‘What you got?’ or ‘I'm studying.’ You see that they’re making that effort to really review the material.”

She has definitely had some surprises over the years, with someone who wasn’t on her radar upending everything between the first and later semesters.

“I’ve seen my GLAT (Grade Level Assessment Test) grades improve to where I had 15 students who may have had all As and one B or all As and two Bs in the national. The year before I took a student out of nowhere — this child, their average may have been a C-minus, and they were able to pull up to high Bs, low As; and in GLAT the student performed even better than I expected.”

While the top students receive handsome rewards during the academic year, in an effort to ensure that none of her children ever feel that their efforts weren’t good enough, Cooper has a family event for the class in May at the bowling alley.

Program inception

Cooper started the incentive program while teaching at Temple Christian Schools. She implemented it there for two years before she transferred to NCA, where she continued it.

“What I noticed was that the children seemed not to be motivated. I brainstormed about what I could do to get these kids to take more interest in their schoolwork and to show them that good work pays off.”

When she first started the program, the teacher gave out reading books, puzzles and gift certificates; she graduated to taking the children to Mr. Pretzels when it was open; she moved on to lunch and dinners as well as the gift certificates.

She continues incentives throughout the school year for students who are struggling.

“If I’m out shopping, and if I know a child is struggling with math, I’d get them a math workbook. If I know they’re struggling with phonics… I get them a book to encourage them with reading.”

The veteran teacher said over her many years in education she has noticed that Bahamians do not like to read.

“We like to ask questions. We like to be told. What I did to encourage reading amongst my students is I would give them a book, but to ensure they were reading, they had to give me a summary, whether it was oral, whether they wanted to write it out...”

Cooper said she has had many students who come into her third grade class struggling to read. She said parents need to know the difference between their children being able to read and ‘calling’ words.

“Reading is understanding and the comprehension. So I keep saying to my parents, ‘Oh your children are great callers of words. They can call words, but they’re not readers’. And they would look at me strange and say. ‘What are you talking about?’ But when I say a child is a reader, I know I can give them a piece of material, they can read it, and they can interpret it and answer comprehension questions using logic,” she said.

Regarding financing her incentive program, the teacher said, “God is good, and when you are a tither, God says he will hold back the hands of the devourer concerning you, and so I plan for it. She enters asues or set aside funds she earns from her private tutoring to finance her incentive program.

A family-centric classroom

The teacher also runs a family-centric class. Every year she encourages her students to think of themselves as one big family.

“From the beginning of the year when I meet them that first day in August… that first day of school, I tell them that grade three Cooper is a family, and family takes care of one another and my children are able to quote that and say that. And that means no one gets left behind, no one is left out.”

The golden rule in Cooper’s classroom is for students to treat their peers the way they want to be treated.

“If you don’t want someone to do something to you, before you react and do it to that person, always ask yourself, ‘Would I want this to happen to me?’ So I very rarely have the rifts,” said the teacher. “I could have the one or two with strong personalities, and I may have to pull them aside, or sometimes I may have to openly scold them in the front of the class so that children are not intimidated and feel that they can’t come to me and say they’re being bullied or something is going on and they feel fearful. They know I will not tolerate it, number one, and because I continue to say we are a family, we have less rifts and troubles in the class.”

Cooper who has taught grade levels from K5 through third grade during her two-plus decades in the classroom said she still has former students who come to her with teacher appreciation gifts.

“Not everyone will show their appreciation or even come back to say thank you, but what I get out of it, when I see my students doing well, and saying ‘Mrs. Cooper I’m now matriculating into university or college and going to pursue this... pursue that’, and you see them and they’re doing well — they’re not wasting their time, that is my satisfaction.”

While she strives to do her part to ensure that her children excel academically, Cooper said parents are just as important in the process and she would like to see more of them involved.

“Too many times we have where, once people are paying the school fees, they feel as if the brunt of this is on teachers and on the school to train, to educate.”

She said when the parents, homelife and the teachers work together, it works. She said parents have to prioritize their children’s best interest.

“Too many times it’s the gadgets, the clothes, the latest fad, and education is put on the backburner,” said Cooper who is also NCA’s grade three level leader.

In doing what she does she also said she has a team of hardworking teachers who love their job and see it as a ministry behind her, in the persons of Stancia Lockhart, Daywan Wilson and Terry Miller. Cooper said the trio help to make her look good.



