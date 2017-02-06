Let me commence here today by asking you a very simple straightforward question, Do you like others to respect you? Well what’s your honest answer to that question? I’m quite sure it’s in the affirmative for just about all of my valued readers, wherever in the world you may be. Well then, if you want others to respect you, firstly you need to fully understand the fact that respect cannot be demanded by anyone — I don’t care what your position or standing in the world may be. It must be earned. Yes it mus.

I have to laugh when I hear many people stating that we must respect this person or that person, perhaps the general manager of the company we work for, or the leader of the particular country we live in. But my friend, as Dr. Denis Waitley puts it quite clearly and succinctly in his book “The Winner’s Edge” — “No one can demand respect. It must be earned.” Yes indeed it must. I mean it’s really just plain old common sense, that if you always be respectful as today’s title instructs you, it stands to reason that you too will be respected by one and all.

I guess it gets back to another article that I wrote a while back titled “Give What You Want”. Yes indeed, we get back to the universal law which governs the universe and our individual life, what we put out each and every day, we will, we must receive in return, so always be respectful.

Of course so much of what I propose in these articles is just plain old common sense. You can’t expect to be respected by those whom you daily disrespect. Yes indeed, if only every single soul living on planet earth today was always being respectful to one and all, each and every day, I’m sure we’d have a much better and indeed more peaceful world.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



