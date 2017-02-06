BAMSI hosts Taylor University honor students

Taylor University’s first year honor students were given an overview of The Bahamas’ agricultural industry, as well as a historical perspective of its development and the concerns that necessitated the establishment of the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).

The 40 students from Indiana participated in an environmental science course that focused on small island sustainability during the study abroad opportunity the university offers every January.

Led by Dr. Michael Gueberts, chair of Taylor University’s department of earth and environmental science, and his assistant, Armilia Francis, the students were in The Bahamas for almost two weeks researching how agriculture and food systems relate to sustainability in this island nation. The study, conducted on San Salvador and New Providence, looked at various systems that support the community — food, water, waste and other natural systems.

At a reception for the students at St. Matthew’s Parish Hall, BAMSI President Godfrey Eneas spoke to the students about the country’s agriculture industry.

Eneas, who also serves as the Bahamas ambassador to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, (FAO) told the Taylor University students that, 40 years ago, The Bahamas was farming nearly 90,000 acres of land using traditional methods such as pothole farming, and slash and burn, but today the number of acres being farmed is less than 10,000. As such, Eneas emphasized BAMSI’s role as an agent of expansion and advancement, which focuses on increasing the size of this nation’s farmed acreage, bringing more Bahamians into the sector and implementing sustainable measures that support the evolution of the industry and incorporate a level of food security. He told the students that BAMSI would achieve the objectives through a multi-pronged approach — its outreach initiative, the Associated Farmer’s Programme (AFP), its tutorial and commercial farms as well as the marine component and the academic arm.

Eneas highlighted the pressures faced by small island states throughout the Caribbean which struggle with astronomical food import bills. This situation, he said, arose not only in response to the region’s need to satisfy the demands of a financially strapped populace and millions of migrants who cross borders as tourists every year, but also because of geopolitical influences and trade pressure.

The results of this new agricultural era were the Caribbean being identified as a food deficit region, with food imports out-pricing local production; an increase in poverty and hunger; and an overall decline in health.

Taylor University has strong ties to The Bahamas and a significant alumni presence in The Bahamas. Current Bahamian student Karissa Moss facilitated the meeting. She was excited to share with her fellow students the role BAMSI is playing in developing the country’s agriculture industry through sustainable initiatives. Dr. Raveenia Roberts-Hanna, executive director of BAMSI’s academic arm, said the visit by Taylor University’s students was in line with BAMSI’s mandate to partner with international centers of higher learning, sharing information, research, technologies and exposing students to BAMSI’s core mission.



