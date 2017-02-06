Doris Johnson and BTC recognize three males in student of the month program

Ashton McDonald, Edward Munroe and Eleazor Goodman were recognized for their athletic aspirations by BTC in Doris Johnson Senior High School’s student of the month program.

The 10th through 12th grade students received smart phones and cash incentives from BTC in the program that encourages students to go the extra mile, according to school principal James Clarke.

Every month, Doris Johnson Senior High School identifies one student from each grade level in the program.

BTC public relations manager Indira Collie said it takes a village to raise a child and BTC continues to play an active role in building a better future for The Bahamas.

“Incentives like these go a long way in proving to our children that hard work does have its merits,” said Collie.

BTC has five adopted schools in New Providence and over 30 schools nationwide.



