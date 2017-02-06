Q.C. inducts six into hall of fame; number of inductees rises to 10

Six people have been inducted into the Queen’s College (Q.C.) Hall of Fame by the school’s board of governors for their contributions to their communities, school, profession and society as a whole.

Hartis E. Pinder, Marvin V. Bethell, Harriett E. Pratt, Oswald C. Munnings, Dr. Desiree Cox and John Robertson were the latest to be inducted at an event dubbed “Henceforth Celebratory Event” at the Crown Ballroom at the Atlantis resort.

The latest inductions brought the hall of fame members to 10. They join the first set of inductees, Reverend Charles A. Sweeting, Sir Durward Knowles, the late Captain Geoffrey Brown and the late Dr. Keva Bethel.

The Hall of Fame was initiated in 2003 to pay tribute to illustrious men and women who have made significant contributions to their communities, schools, professions and society as a whole.

At the event, 18 staff members were honored for their long service and commitment to the school, having served for 20 years or more and collectively having given 526 years of service to the institution.

The longest serving staff member currently employed at the school is Virginia Minnis, vice principal and head of foundation years. She began her career with Q.C. in 1978 and has completed 38 years of service.

Other long-service awards were meted out to 37-year staff members Sherry Allen, administrative support, and Veronica Roberts, librarian, primary years; Sylvia Beneby, vice principal, head of primary years (34 years); Debra Andrews, administrative support, and Cassandra Bowles, careers counselor (33 years); Maria Tsavoussis, deputy head, high school curriculum (32 years); Gregory Deane, head of the modern languages department, high school (31 years); Delice Lynch, human resources officer, and Angela Culmer, deputy head, primary and foundation years (29 years); Wilhelmenia Shearer, administrative support (28 years); Celia Hoare, English department teacher high school, and Kathryn Winterbottom, primary years teacher (26 years); Shawn Turnquest, vice principal, head of high school (25 years); Florence Sweeting, facilities department (23 years); Rosemary Wilson, facilities department, and Marion De Souza, school nurse (22 years); and Wayne Sawyer, facilities department (21 years).

Reverend Christopher H. Neely, president of The Bahamas Conference of the Methodist Church (BCMC); Dr. Reginald W. Eldon, director of education and training (BCMC); Andrea U. Gibson, Q.C. principal; Rev. Kenris L. Carey, president emerita (BCMC); and members of the school’s board of governors said the event served as an affirmation for the honorees who were celebrated for their contributions as effective stewards of the Q.C. legacy. It was a testimony to the diversity and strength of Q.C., and showed that it takes many people to keep Q.C. on the cutting edge of progressive education.



