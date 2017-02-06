UWI Open Campus Bahamas to host global leadership conference simulcast

The University of The West Indies Open Campus Bahamas (UWIOC) is pleased to host the annual Global Leadership Conference Simulcast in celebration of “World Leadership Day” on February 8, 2017. The conference is sponsored by HR.com, the largest online network of human resources professionals. The event will feature 14 renowned global leaders, including Immaculée Ilibagiza, world renowned Rwandan genocide survivor, author and speaker. The leaders will share their personal stories at the leadership summit in Nashville, Tennessee under the theme “A world inspired”.

LEAD2017 (Leadership Excellence And Development) is a speaker platform which showcases successful global leaders from various disciplines whose aim is to inspire leadership development in all persons while promoting the benefits of commitment, perseverance, education, collaboration and ethics as core principles of successful leadership. The University of The West Indies Open Campus Bahamas will live stream the event at its Village Road site and is currently registering persons interested in attending.

Dr. Barbara Rodgers-Newbold, country head for the UWI Open Campus Bahamas described the “LEAD2017” leadership simulcast as just one of the events planned as part of the ongoing professional development and outreach initiatives at the UWI Open Campus Bahamas.

She stated that one of the undergirding principles of the UWI Open Campus is to provide a high quality education along with professional development opportunities to underserved communities outside of the constraints of the conventional brick-and-mortar classrooms. Among the broad themes to be addressed by the presenters are women in leadership, corporate and political leadership, educational leadership, youth and sports leadership and leadership by “differently-abled” persons.

Dr. Rodgers-Newbold encourages managers, organizational leaders, civic and union leaders, teachers, community and youth groups, and all persons aspiring to become leaders to take advantage of this opportunity and register to attend this one-day summit. The conference will be presented in a format similar to a TED Talk, and speakers will include:

• Bill Clement, two-time Stanley Cup champion;

• Dr. Jen Welter, the first female NFL coach;

• Dr. Nathan Hiller, the academic director of the Florida International University’s Centre for Leadership;

• Molly Fletcher, one of the first female sports agents and hailed by CNN as the “female Jerry Maguire”;

• Pandit Dasa, meditation teacher and well-being expert on the principles of mindful leadership;

• Spencer West, humanitarian, ME to WE inspirational speaker and double-amputee.

The direct link to all speaker biographies is: http://www.leadershipexcellenceanddevelopment.com/speakers.

Registration space is limited, so interested persons are urged to register at the UWI Open Campus Bahamas on Village Road and visit http://eventbrite.com/e/31304299001 for more details. Persons can also contact the UWI Open Campus office at telephone: 323-6593 or 323-1175 or email at: Bahamas@open.uwi.edu.



