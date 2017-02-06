Sixth grade student brings joy to her peers

Nicholl’s Town Primary School sixth grade student and head girl Hannah Edomwonyi, had a “lightbulb moment” when she realized that she was more fortunate than most of her peers in North Andros who were devastated by Hurricane Matthew, losing their homes, pets, personal items and toys.

Cognizant of the fact that times are tough and children are hurting, Edomwonyi came up with the idea of the charity Dolls and Trucks for Tots in Andros, to deliver much-deserved cheer to children at Lowe Sound Primary School who were affected by the storm. The charity was set up in December 2016 to ask for donations of toys.

Hannah solicited the help of her family members in her charitable mission.

Edomwonyi delivered the toys she received to Lowe Sound Primary School students on January 13.

“To those children who lost their homes, I cannot understand how you feel, because in Nicholl’s Town I wasn’t affected as much as you were. Only you can tell me what it feels like, so I would like to encourage you all to stay strong and never give up. And enjoy the toys, and merry Christmas from Dolls and Trucks for Tots,” said Edomwonyi.

Roberts Furniture on New Providence was the collection point for the toys. Edomwonyi thanked Jack Moree of Sandy’s Limited, and Nicolette Archer and the students of St. Anne’s School for their donations.



