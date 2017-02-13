Catholic Schools Week celebrated

Catholic school students were reminded by Archbishop of Nassau Patrick Pinder that they should feel privileged to be enrolled in the finest Catholic school system in the region, as the Bahamas Catholic Board of Education (CBE) celebrated Catholic Schools Week (CSW).

“We do not seek to be elitist, but we do strive for excellence,” said Pinder during the Sunday Mass to celebrate the week. “May you all continue to be formed in grace, goodness and wisdom so that you credit both our schools and our country.”

As the CBE looks to the future and does what needs to be done to ensure the sustainability of its schools, Pinder said the academic performance of its students, their graduation rates and the value for money of the seven schools are admirable.

“The gospel is at the heart of both the mission and the vision of our Catholic schools,” he said.

CSW was celebrated from January 29 to February 4, and is always near the feast of Patron Saint of Schools St. Thomas Aquinas.

The week is an annual celebration during which Catholic schools engage in activities that focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people.

“Catholic Schools Week is a time for us to not only celebrate, but emphasize our involvement in the building of our country,” said Claudette Rolle, director of the Catholic Board of Education.

“Catholic schools in The Bahamas have a faith-filled past and a hopeful future. During this time we emphasize the faith, knowledge and service characteristics of our schools.”

The inaugural CSW was celebrated in The Bahamas in 2009. The week has been celebrated for the past 43 years in the United States. The National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA), the largest private professional education association in the world, set “Catholic schools: Communities of faith, knowledge and service” as its theme for this year’s CSW. In acknowledgement of the interconnected global world and commitment to serving local communities, CBE’s theme for Catholic education for the next three years is “Many parts, one body — Working toward the common good by building communities of faith, knowledge and service”.

Catholic schools comprise the second largest educational system in The Bahamas, behind the public education system. The CBE family of schools includes Aquinas College, New Providence; Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy, Grand Bahama; St. Francis de Sales School, Marsh Harbour, Abaco; St. Cecilia’s School, New Providence; Sts. Francis & Joseph School, New Providence; St. Thomas More School, New Providence; Xavier’s Lower School, New Providence; and Every Child Counts, Abaco.











