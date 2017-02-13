Scotiabank sponsors Eva Hilton’s Junior Achievers Elementary Programme

Eva Hilton Primary School students have been given the opportunity to explore five sequential themes, each with six hands-on activities and a capstone experience that works to change students’ lives by helping them understand personal finances and economics through the Junior Achievement Elementary Club Programme.

The program shows elementary students the relevance of financial literacy for themselves, families, communities, cities, regions and nation, preparing them for lifelong financial achievement.

The elementary program is built on different role concepts appropriate for the elementary grades, primarily those of individual, worker and consumer. It outlines key concepts — the role money plays in society; sharing, saving and spending; becoming a smart consumer; and earning income by starting a business.

The Junior Achievers (JA) Elementary club includes the following programs at the respective grade levels — Kindergarten: Ourselves; Grade one: Our families; Grade two: Our community; Grade three: Our city; Grade four: Our region; Grade five: Our nation; and Grade six: JA more than money.

Scotiabank helped facilitate Eva Hilton’s students in the program, covering the charge for the school’s participation in the Junior Achievement Elementary Programme, which gives students (in grades kindergarten through six) the opportunity to showcase the exceptional work they’ve done over several months.

“The growth in students’ confidence and personal presentation is almost as impressive as the products they research, design and market,” said Chanda Roberts, club coordinator. “Its sequential approach helps the students understand their economic world and prepares them for academic learning and lifelong achievement through the use of a variety of hands-on activities.”

Leah Davis, senior manager of marketing and public relations at Scotiabank, said JA fills a unique need, fostering crucial financial literacy skills while teaching about entrepreneurship.

“Scotiabank being the leader in charitable donations and philanthropic activities, by supporting opportunities to make young people better off, we value JA’s contribution to our community’s students, including those at Eva Hilton Primary School. Well-prepared students are the success indicators of the future. The JA Company program, with its focus on mentorship and skill development, has terrific impact. Scotiabank congratulates the student participants and the companies that mentor them. They’re all winners,” said Davis.

Last year, Scotiabank globally announced a $2,000,000 investment in JA’s Road to Success project in over 16 countries including The Bahamas.

“Young people are our future leaders, and Scotiabank’s goal is to ensure that they have the necessary skills and resources they need to support their success. JA and Scotiabank believe in entrepreneurial education as a way to inspire and prepare youth to become role models for their communities.”







