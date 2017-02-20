Tapping into future careers

Shanando Moss has always wanted to work with his hands, and appears to be on his way to fulfilling that dream as a student of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute’s (BTVI) dual enrollment program studying in the trade career path.

“I want to be an electrical engineer, so I am learning more about what I want to do in life,” said Moss. “Currently, we are learning about electricity. I am using this as an opportunity, and I intend to come back in September for a year before hopefully going off to school.”

Moss, 16, is one of 42 12th grade Anatol Rodgers High School students whose parents have agreed for them to be enrolled in the 15-week program.

“The class atmosphere is easy to learn in. The teacher, Mr. [David] Barry, makes a difference,” he said.

The 25 females in the program are studying introduction to cosmetology, which includes topics such as hair analysis, beauty culture science and communicable diseases.

The young men in the trade career path classes are introduced to the fundamentals of several construction trades, including electrical installation, plumbing, masonry, carpentry, heating ventilation and air conditioning, welding, and painting and decorating.

During the almost four-month course, students spend Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at BTVI.

The program is designed to give high school students a jumpstart on post secondary education.

“The nature of the dual enrollment program eases them into college life, allowing them to immerse themselves and adjust to the work. It gives them a degree of independence,” said Leroy Sumner BTVI’s associate vice president of academic affairs.

“Even their parents are excited. And they won’t have to make application for enrollment again. If we get them early enough, more and more of them may want to come to BTVI to complete their education. Since starting, other schools have started calling — even in Andros and other Family Islands. It’s a wonderful program designed to develop a pathway to assist students in learning a trade and earning a living,” said Sumner.

Barr, the trade career path instructor, said the course helps students identify the trade they are most interested in pursuing for their lives.

He spoke highly of the students.

“This is a good group. They are very quiet. They are mannerly. They get right into their work and clean up afterwards. When I arrived, they were in here working,” said Barry.

Antonique Sullivan, 16, says she finds cosmetology interesting, but says she is still trying to determine her passion.

“There is the possibility of me returning to BTVI to study cosmetology. This is a great opportunity. Not much people get to experience this while in school. It’s interesting. I feel more responsible,” said Sullivan.

Miriam Peet, 17, is absent from classes in math, Bahama Host, French, English and religious studies on Fridays, but ensures she catches up on any missed work.

“The majority of our teachers understands and gives us the work. For Bahama Host, we have extra classes. For others, we get what we will miss that Thursday or on that Monday when we return. I’m able to keep up, balancing the workload,” she said.

Being able to keep up, she said, makes her feel accomplished.

Cosmetology instructor, Monique A. Marshall, said she was pleased with the students’ performance.

“The girls are understanding the work. They conduct themselves very well and are interactive,” said Marshall.



