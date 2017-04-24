FirstCare announces 5th annual Autism Awareness Essay Contest

FirstCare Medical Plan, in collaboration with REACH (Resource and Educational source for Autism and other related challenges) and the Ministry of Education, invites high school students throughout The Bahamas to participate in the fifth annual Autism Awareness Essay Contest. The contest is held annually during the month of April, internationally recognized as Autism Awareness Month.

Interested students are challenged to write a 1,500 word narrative essay under the theme “Life Through My Eyes: How Living in The Bahamas Affects a Child with Autism”.

The essay should paint a vivid picture of the ways laws, culture and access to treatment affect those with autism daily. The goal of the contest is to educate and sensitize students to the challenges faced by those with autism.

“This year’s theme encourages high school students throughout The Bahamas to become more introspective and write from the view point of someone who deals with the realities of autism every day,” said Corinna Neely, president of FirstCare Medical Plan. “We hope that doing so will not only enlighten them of the challenges they may not have considered, but also encourage empathy and understanding.”

The winner will receive $300. First and second runners-up will be awarded $200 each. Each winner will also be provided with additional prizes from supporting corporate sponsors, including John Bull, Dairy Queen, The Shoe Village and Custom Computers.

A selection committee consisting of judges from FirstCare Medical Plan, The Ministry of Education and REACH will announce the winners in mid-May.

Entries must be submitted by email to admin@fusionimc.com by May 15, 2017.



