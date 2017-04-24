NGM Major School students win Model United Nations Simulation

NGM Major School’s India Wells and Chrysanthea Fox will travel to New York as members of the delegation of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to take part in a session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and to observe as The Bahamas gives its national statement to the General Assembly by virtue of their win in the Model United Nations Simulation (MUNS).

MUNS gives students the opportunity to assume the role of diplomat and address current global issues in line with the policies, ideals and cultures of the countries they represent.

Wells and Fox represented Canada, during the MUNS on March 31 at Holy Trinity Activity Centre.

At MUNS, students from a cross-section of public and private schools competed in a diplomat-for-the-day event sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas.

This year students debated the topic “Migration: Should Governments Consider Large Movements of Migrants a Human Rights Issue or a Security Threat?”

The session provides students with a better understanding of the inner workings of the United Nations and provides a forum to sharpen skills in diplomacy, critical thinking, compromise, negotiation, public speaking, writing and research. This year marks MUNS’s 20th anniversary.

The students from the Long Island school bested Gabriele Josephs and Kyan Outten, from Grand Bahama’s Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy. They represented the Dominican Republic.

Josephs and Outten were awarded laptops and printers by the Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas.

Third place went to Lucaya International School of Grand Bahama’s Lauren Ritchie and Julia Tychoniewicz. They represented Haiti.

Ritchie and Tychoniewicz also won the Best Debater Award given by Chervez Brown, Toastmasters Club 1600 president.

The Crisis Moment Award/Minister’s Cup went to Serenity Hanna and Celeisha Elebute, of St. Augustine’s College. They represented the Republic of Germany.



