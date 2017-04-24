Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest

Banner


sub_save_img

NGM Major School students win Model United Nations Simulation

  • St. Augustine’s College students Serenity Hanna and Celeisha Elebute took home the Crisis Moment Award/Minister’s Cup. They are pictured with Eugene Newry, left, Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy permanent secretary; and DeAndra Cartwright, MUN2017 coordinator.

  • Third place went to Lucaya International School of Grand Bahama, represented by Lauren Ritchie, second left, and Julia Tychoniewicz, second right. Ritchie and Tychoniewicz also walked away with the Best Debater Award. They are pictured with Marilyn Zonicle, left, chief judge and Eugene Newry, right, Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy permanent secretary.

  • Grand Bahama’s Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy students Kyan Outten, second left, and Gabriele Josephs, second right, the second place finishers. They are pictured with Marilyn Zonicle, left, chief judge, and Eugene Newry, right, Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy permanent secretary.

  • NGM Major School’s India Wells, center, and Chrysanthea Fox, second right, winners of the Model United Nations Simulation (MUNS). They are pictured with Arlieth Adderley, advisor, left; Marilyn Zonicle, second left, chief judge; and Eugene Newry, right, Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy permanent secretary. PHOTOS: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS


Published: Apr 24, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

NGM Major School’s India Wells and Chrysanthea Fox will travel to New York as members of the delegation of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to take part in a session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and to observe as The Bahamas gives its national statement to the General Assembly by virtue of their win in the Model United Nations Simulation (MUNS).

MUNS gives students the opportunity to assume the role of diplomat and address current global issues in line with the policies, ideals and cultures of the countries they represent.

Wells and Fox represented Canada, during the MUNS on March 31 at Holy Trinity Activity Centre.

At MUNS, students from a cross-section of public and private schools competed in a diplomat-for-the-day event sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas.

This year students debated the topic “Migration: Should Governments Consider Large Movements of Migrants a Human Rights Issue or a Security Threat?”

The session provides students with a better understanding of the inner workings of the United Nations and provides a forum to sharpen skills in diplomacy, critical thinking, compromise, negotiation, public speaking, writing and research. This year marks MUNS’s 20th anniversary.

The students from the Long Island school bested Gabriele Josephs and Kyan Outten, from Grand Bahama’s Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy. They represented the Dominican Republic.

Josephs and Outten were awarded laptops and printers by the Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas.

Third place went to Lucaya International School of Grand Bahama’s Lauren Ritchie and Julia Tychoniewicz. They represented Haiti.

Ritchie and Tychoniewicz also won the Best Debater Award given by Chervez Brown, Toastmasters Club 1600 president.

The Crisis Moment Award/Minister’s Cup went to Serenity Hanna and Celeisha Elebute, of St. Augustine’s College. They represented the Republic of Germany.

 

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
Banner

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links