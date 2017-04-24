Lyford Cay International School plans expansion

In an effort to remain one of the most sought after educational options for students in junior pre-kindergarten (JPK) through 12th grade, Lyford Cay International School (LCIS) officials have charted a strategic plan for the way ahead. This will include expansion of the school’s facilities, as the campus is currently at maximum enrollment with approximately 370 students.

Upon completion of the initial phase of construction of the new upper school campus, LCIS will be able to accommodate 225 students at the school, with a maximum of 300 students at the lower school (current campus), which will include nursery (18 months) to grade five, and the upper school will include grades six to 12.

LCIS is currently fundraising for phase one of the project that has an estimated cost of $30 million, according to O’Niel Bain, the school’s communications and development assistant. He said the school is already one-third of the way toward its goal.

“Once we receive commitments for this total amount we will break ground. Thereafter, it will be an 18 to 24-month construction timeline to the opening of the new campus,” said Bain.

“Moving forward, LCIS hopes to continue to inspire, challenge and transform its students, as well as positively impact the wider Bahamian community. LCIS prides itself on having a transformative impact on all students and will continue its commitment to diversity and access for Bahamian students. This school year, LCIS expanded its financial aid program to include named scholarships. These new scholarships are awarded to Bahamian students who display outstanding ability in academics, arts, technology, community service, languages, Junkanoo, sports and other unique areas.”

According to the LCIS website, school fees for the 2016-17 academic year were $17,553 (JPK-kindergarten), $22,332 (grades one through five), $25,065 (grades six through 10) and $27,246 (grades 11 through 12).

An LCIS education has been made a reality for Bahamian students who would not normally be able to attend the institution through a financial aid program that has been ongoing for several years, according to Bain.

He said that aid distributed through the financial aid program is based on families’ needs and can cover up to 100 percent of tuition.

An endowment of $1 million helps to support the scholarship program. Bain said the school intends to increase the amount by several million dollars over the next few years to ensure that the program continues to make an impact on the Bahamian community.

As LCIS moves forward, the school’s communications and development assistant said that the stimulating educational environment that the institution provides will be further enhanced by the expansion of its academic and sporting facilities, most notably through the construction of the new secondary school campus just behind The Island House. Improvements have already begun on the current campus, including an expanded nursery facility, the building of a new kitchen and preparations for a new multi-purpose building.

LCIS’ new 18 to 24 months program will begin in the fall of 2017. The nursery program will feature specialist teachers in Spanish, swimming and music, as well as small class sizes. Bain said the school is excited to bring the much-needed play-based program to the early learning market.

“Lyford Cay International School has experienced tremendous growth since its beginning as a small community school in 1962. Today, LCIS offers the full International Baccalaureate (IB) program and is accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS) and the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (CIS). Through its committed leadership and faculty teams, LCIS has exceeded worldwide norms across the complement of annual IB examinations. In 2016, 100 percent of our graduating class was accepted into their first-choice university, and many of them are now attending top schools in the United States, UK and Europe.”



