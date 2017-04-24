The amazing journey continues this summer for the 26 lucky public school students from New Providence, Grand Bahama and Long Island who were selected to participate in the StemForce Bahamas (SFB) program. This summer, the cohort will travel to the Pacific Northwest United States — specifically to Oregon and Washington — where they will take STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning outside the four walls of the classroom to spectacular geological settings.

The overall objective of the program is to help students reach their full academic and personal potential, and encourage them to study, go on to college and hopefully major in a STEM field, even though it’s not a requirement, according to Paul Gucwa, SFB’s sponsor.

This will be the third year for this joint program of the Bahamas Ministry of Education and the Jackson School of Geosciences of the University of Texas at Austin.

The 26 students were recruited into the program as they were completing eighth grade, and with the new school year they will be continuing on to year three in the SFB. The students are: Aaliyah Adderley, Carmetta Barry, Tametrya Brown, Ketora Clarke, Candice Colebrooke, Charles Darville, Matthew Darville, William Dillett, Vasudev Jagroo, Rachelle Joseph, Nova Knight, Jhaliyah Lewis, Andre Major, Kristan Major, Kail’lyn Malcolm, Salasha McBride, Ishmael McCartney, Conrad Newry, Rashon Neymour, Cheyanne Powell, Precious Rolle, Charity Sands, Garvinique Smith, Vashanti Storr, Waynesha Thompson and Kencha Toussaint.

Students had to have a B grade or higher grade point average (GPA) to be accepted into the program. They also had to have written an essay and be recommended by a teacher.

They will travel to Oregon and Washington State, from June 30 to July 8, where they will engage in activities that include visiting the Mt. St. Helens (Johnston Ridge) Observatory, taking in the Mt. Hood scenic view, Magic Mile, Big Obsidian Flow Hike, Crater Lake Rim stop, Salt Creek Falls, Oregon Dunes, Cape Perpetua Trail hike, Oregon Coast Aquarium and Glacial Erratic Stop. They will also attend a number of lectures that will include a review and final test, and surveys at the conclusion of the trip.

Last year, the students visited the Southwestern United States and Arizona, where they took in the marvels of such places as the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam and the Meteor Crater Monument; they even enjoyed a rafting trip down the Colorado River.

In 2015, the group traveled to Austin, Texas after spending three days in New Providence looking at beach processes and visiting sites.

Through the program, Gucwa said the students are developing the drive, initiative and thought processes to go to college.

StemForce was started in Texas 12 years ago, and was brought to The Bahamas by Gucwa. The program was originally designed to recruit students who otherwise wouldn’t have had such opportunities and provide them, particularly students who are interested in science, with the chance to develop interests and skills.

SFB is an offshoot of the GeoFORCE Texas Jackson School of Geoscience’s summer outreach program, which recruits outstanding eighth through 12th grade students who excel in math and science at schools in disadvantaged areas in Southwest Texas and Houston. The students apply to the program and, once accepted, they are given the opportunity to travel across Texas and the U.S. to spectacular geologic settings. The field trips allow the students to meet inspiring people, gain an understanding of geology, and become more aware of possible career paths in or relating to the geosciences.

Gucwa, a graduate of the University of Texas, who is on the advisory board of the Jackson School, lived in The Bahamas for two years. His job involved visiting schools and he said he was impressed with the students he encountered at the schools. When he returned to Texas, he said, it was natural for him to bring the two together.

To date the program has received support from The Jackson School, the Ministry of Eduction, Focol-Grand Bahama, Roxanna Oil Company and an anonymous private donor.



