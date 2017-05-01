Now I believe that everyone understands fully what BS stands for without me spelling it out here today. It means I guess, that we need to stop trying to fool others and of course we need to stop trying to fool ourselves. As the title puts it, stop the BS — it’s reality time! Far too many people are in fact daily trying to kid others, that they’re doing the right things, when in fact it’s a complete scam.

Let me firstly point out one very important fact of life which is summed up in the following well known saying, you can fool all of the people some of the time and some of the people all of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time. No you can’t, even though a whole lot of people try to day after day.

Here’s something else that you need to be aware of. Although you may indeed be successful for a limited period of time in fooling others, one thing I can guarantee you, and it’s this, you will never ever be able to fool yourself, no matter how hard you try — and boy do some people try.

So today my friend is reality day. It’s time for you to stop kidding yourself and others that you’re serious about life, and finally get real. Yes indeed, today’s the day for you to finally start to grow up and operate your life and affairs in a sensible, straightforward manner.

Yes indeed, today’s the day for you to wise up to reality as you examine all facets of your life — personal, professional, social, financial and of course most importantly spiritual. Then you need to decide where some changes are required both in your thinking and your behavior so that you finally start to live a life that will be truly outstanding in all facets.

• Think about it!

