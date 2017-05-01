RBC executives empower young leaders

The possibilities open to people willing to commit time and effort to their careers are practically limitless, Nathaniel Beneby, RBC Northern Caribbean managing director, told students in the Bahamas Youth Leadership Development Program.

“You never know when the door to growth and development will open. Take advantage of the possibilities, and you will have greater career success,” said Beneby, a 43-year banking industry veteran.

Beneby told 47 young leaders from the Bahamas Youth Leadership Development Program (BYLD), who came to New Providence from Grand Bahama to visit Royal Bank House, to use him as an example.

“I’m a local boy, and if I can do it, so can you,” he said.

The visit gave students the chance to explore the history of financial services and potential careers related to it.

Renee Moore, senior manager of foreign exchange, trading and treasury, told students that financial services is an industry with many diverse opportunities.

Speaking to her specialized role in market trading, Moore said her strategy for building a successful career was to find something she loved and become an expert at it.

Kirkwood Pinder, RBC head of service delivery, who recently transitioned from managing branches to his current leadership role, emphasized his love for developing people. He told the students that it is vital for leaders to listen more than they speak.

“Listen to what folks are saying to you. Do not prepare your answer while they are talking — really listen.”

BYLD was established in Grand Bahama and provides leadership training for high school seniors in the community.







