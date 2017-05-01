Date:
C.H. Reeves’ top math students recognized by BTC

  • Quincy Anderson, a former C.H. Reeves School student, receives his award for excellence from BTC Public Relations Manager Indira Collie, left; and Ajna Darling, BTC public relations coordinator. Also pictured are Greta Brown, principal, second left; and Jean Rolle, second right, teacher of the year.

  • Shakera McIntosh, center, a former C.H. Reeves student, returned to the school to be honored for her excellence in mathematics during her time there, during the school’s mathematics assembly. Pictured from left are Indira Collie, BTC public relations manager; Greta Brown, principal; Ajna Darling, BTC public relations coordinator; and Jean Rolle, teacher of the year. PHOTOS: ROSSANO DEAL


Published: May 01, 2017

Over 100 C.H. Reeves students were recognized by BTC for their excellent performance results in mathematics, during a special mathematics assembly at the school with 20 recognized for outstanding performances in the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) examinations.

Indira Collie, BTC public relations manager, said they were proud of the students who have shown their limitless potential and demonstrated that hard work does pay off.

“We have been happily supporting this special mathematics assembly now for the last four years. We would like to thank the Principal, Mrs. Greta Brown, and the mathematics department for the fine work they continue to do to prepare tomorrow’s leaders for the future,” said Collie.

She said BTC is committed to youth and education, and it has shown that through its adoption of schools around the country. BTC has a scholarship program at the University of The Bahamas and is currently working with the university to erect an innovation lab and technology center.

 


