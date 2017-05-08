Today’s title is indeed a short one and yet it contains an extremely important lesson, ‘Be Grateful’. Yes indeed, most of us don’t appear to have any difficulty whatsoever in asking someone for something when we need it; however, the sad fact is, that not many of these people who ask for assistance remember to say ‘Thank You’ after they have received whatever it is that they needed at the time.

This, to me, is indeed sad, for it portrays to one and all, that you do not really appreciate what others do for you. Yes indeed, we all need to develop, as that well-known saying puts it, ‘An Attitude of Gratitude’ so that we let others know, who assist us in life with any aspect of it, that we are indeed thankful to them for what they did for us in our ‘Hour of Need’.

Now our ‘Attitude of Gratitude’ should start at home. That’s right, sometimes we’re inclined to forget all that our parents, brothers and sisters, if we have them, do for us when we’re real young, and of course, when we’re not so young too. Parents so often worked tirelessly for us for years and years, and they also sacrificed so much just to feed, clothe and school us.

Yes indeed, if you feel that you got a good education as a result of your parents, or maybe another relative working real hard to pay your tuition fees; well then, please be sure to let them know how much you appreciate them and all that they did on your behalf.

Yes my friend, always remember to say ‘Thank You’ to all those who assist you as you travel along the road of life on your way to success city. And, if possible, endeavor to pay them back in some way for all that they went through to get you to where you are today. Yes indeed, when you cultivate an ‘Attitude of Gratitude’ you’ll win big time.





