Entrepreneur and Fulbright Scholar to speak at BTVI graduation

Fulbright Scholar and entrepreneur Dr. James (Jim) E. Dever will address the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute’s (BTVI) class of 2017 commencement exercises in New Providence and Grand Bahama. Dr. Dever’s Bahamas visit will be sponsored by the United States Embassy.

Forty students will participate in the Grand Bahama ceremony on May 16 at Freeport Bible Church at 10 a.m.; 194 will graduate in New Providence at the ceremony to be held on May 19 at the Melia Nassau Beach Hotel & Resort at 10 a.m.

Dr. Dever is an associate in entrepreneurship at Florida State University (FSU). He has a wealth of practical entrepreneurial experience, having owned and operated many successful businesses during his 20-year entrepreneurial career. Those businesses included trucking companies, motels, restaurants and a construction company. He retired at the age of 41.

In July of 2009, he completed the requirements for his Ph.D. in entrepreneurship at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland. His thesis was entitled “An Analysis of the Antecedents and Consequences of Entrepreneurial Failure on the Portfolio Entrepreneur”. While a master’s student at Florida State University, he wrote a research proposal concerning entrepreneurship in the former Soviet Union and outlined a course plan for teaching entrepreneurship in Central Asia. For this effort, he was named a prestigious Fulbright Scholar. Dr. Dever brings both a practical and academic approach to entrepreneurial learning, and, through his tutelage, students at FSU have built over 100 successful small companies.

Dr. Dever has a love and talent for instructing and aiding young people in their quests to become independent and open their own companies. This fits well with BTVI’s mission, which is to provide learning opportunities that enable individuals to be globally competitive and economically independent.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Dever as our graduation speaker, as his message is one that is expected to resonate with our graduates, particularly as they consider career options in an increasingly competitive job market,” said BTVI President Dr. Robert W. Robertson.

This year’s BTVI graduation is powered by ALIV. The company has established an Aliv Award of Excellence, which will be presented by ALIV Chief Executive Officer Damian Blackburn at both commencement exercises.



