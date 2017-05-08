Bahamian receives Caritas Man of Extraordinary Service Award

COLLEGEVILLE, MINNESOTA – Bahamian Owyn Ferguson was one of four Saint John’s University (SJU) students to receive the Caritas Man of Extraordinary Service Award on Sunday, April 23.

Abbot John Klassen, OSB, of Saint John’s Abbey, and SJU President Michael Hemesath, presented the award to the four recipients, who each received a monetary award of $2,500.

The Caritas Man of Extraordinary Service award was created by an anonymous donor to honor SJU students who excel in the community, reflect the university’s Benedictine values and promote justice through the seven themes of Catholic social teaching. The students who are awarded show dedication to community service and engagement in student, civic and social leadership roles.

Ferguson, the son of Otis and Carolyn Ferguson, is a first-year economics major from New Providence. Since coming to SJU, Ferguson has worked as a student ambassador for institutional advancement. He plays the trombone in the College of Saint Benedict/SJU Wind Ensemble and serves as the first-year representative for the Saint John’s Student Senate. In the 2017-18 school year, he will serve as a residential assistant and will chair the Student Affairs Board.

Prior to coming to SJU, he was “Gentleman of the Year” and best performing artist at St. Anne’s School. Ferguson played in the Bahamas All-Star Band for three-and-a-half years.



