Recognizing the best and brightest in the primary schools

The country’s best and brightest graduating sixth grade students will share $132,000 in scholarships and prizes worth $25,000, with the ultimate top student of the year walking away with a $6,500 scholarship and a laptop.

Talented students from around the country will be recognized for their scholastic and extracurricular achievements in the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Awards Program. Each school was allowed to nominate one student.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, May 27, at Golden Gates World Outreach Ministries, Carmichael Road. The program will start at 6 p.m.

The first runner-up will receive a $4,500 scholarship and a laptop, with second through fifth place winners each receiving a $3,000 scholarship and a laptop; sixth through eighth place finalists will take home $3,000 each; and ninth through 10th place finalists will receive a $2,500 scholarship.

Nominees were judged on their contributions to school life, academic achievement, extracurricular achievement, community involvement and overall presentation of their submitted portfolios. Academic achievement alone did not guarantee placement in the awards program.

Eleven students (11th through 21st place finalists) will each receive a $2,000 scholarship; with 18 finalists each receiving a $1,500 scholarship and 47 semifinalists each receiving a $1,000 scholarship.

The awards program was established in 1997. In that first year, 31 students, representing private and public schools on New Providence, were the first nominees.

Vashti Darling, who attended St. John’s College, was selected the first primary school student of the year.

In the program’s history, 12 New Providence students have claimed the top prize; four have come from Grand Bahama, and two each from Eleuthera and Abaco.

Since its inception, the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation has presented $1,095,250 in scholarship funding; $279,950 in prizes and recognized 2,080 students.

The program was introduced by Ricardo P. Deveaux, president of the Nassau, Bahamas Pan-Hellenic Council, and was designed to recognize the achievements of young achievers.

Deveaux was impressed with the prestigious Florida College Student of the Year Awards Program and felt the need to establish a national awards program in The Bahamas. Deveaux was one of seven finalists in the 1992 Florida College Student of the Year Awards Program.

Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Awards Program past winners

1997 — Vashti Darling, St. John’s College, New Providence;

1998 — Andrea Moultrie, St. John’s College, New Providence;

1999 — Tiffany Moncur, Carmichael Primary School, New Providence;

2000 — Sasha Bain, Walter Parker Primary School, Grand Bahama;

2001 — Kenny Roberts, Spanish Wells All Age School, Eleuthera;

2002 — Zachary Lyons, Queen’s College, New Providence;

2003 – Tanielle Curtis, Sts. Francis & Joseph Catholic Primary, New Providence;

2004 — Saul Salonga, Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, Grand Bahama;

2005 — Shirdat Jadoo, Maurice Moore Primary, Grand Bahama;

2006 — George Zonicle, Bahamas Academy of SDA, New Providence;

2007 — Taran Carey, Tarpum Bay Primary School, Eleuthera;

2008 — James Boyce, Hope Town Primary School, Abaco;

2009 — Khes Adderley, Temple Christian Schools, New Providence;

2010 — Jared Fitzgerald, Xavier’s Lower School, New Providence;

2011 — Anna Albury, Hope Town Primary, Abaco;

2012 — Nadja Simon, Genesis Academy, New Providence;

2013 — Lauryn Rolle, St. Thomas More Catholic Primary, New Providence;

2014 — Donovan Butler, Xavier’s Lower School, New Providence;

2015 — Samaiya Lundy, Sunland Baptist Academy, Grand Bahama;

2016 — Lila Nottage, Lyford Cay International School, New Providence.



