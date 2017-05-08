Bahamian medical students awarded CIBC FirstCaribbean scholarships

Bahamian medical students Yamir Smith and Emma Tuletta, who are studying psychology at the University of the West Indies, were among a cohort of 15 from around the Caribbean to benefit from this year’s CIBC FirstCaribbean Scholarship.

Scholarships totaling $37,500 were awarded to outstanding undergraduate students from The Bahamas as well as Barbados, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Corporate donors of the University of the West Indies were praised for their continued support of the university, especially in trying financial times, as Sir Paul Altman, chairman of the campus council at Cave Hill, said that access to funding was critical for the success of students.

In his address to the 14th annual students awards ceremony at the Cave Hill campus recently, Altman said the faithful donor partners had demonstrated an understanding of the importance of investing in the region’s people.

CIBC First Caribbean was singled out as the largest donor and for its commitment to the campus. Since 2003, the bank has donated 15 one-year scholarships valued at $2,500 each across a number of disciplines.

Professor Eduine Barriteau, pro-vice chancellor and principal of Cave Hill, said the lifelines the scholarships offer enable many students to achieve their goals, which, in many cases, could not have been realized otherwise.

“It is the generosity of our benefactors that makes our annual student awards ceremony possible,” said Barriteau.



