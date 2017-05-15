Our society, if it’s to stand the test of time and thus survive and thrive, must have a set of very definite and specific rules and regulations that are kept in place and upheld by the courts. In other words, we live by the rule of law that is, of course, in the best interest of all citizens. If we had a situation in either a city, town or country where everyone was allowed to do whatever they wanted with no laws, no rules of conduct whatsoever in place, that city, town or country would rapidly decline, as utter chaos ruled where people would do just as they liked with no laws in place to assist in keeping order.

Now I have noticed over the last decade or so, many countries, particularly the United States (U.S.) and Canada, plus many European nations, have been relaxing some of their previous laws as they modify them to suit the whims of a certain sector of the population. Now whilst in any progressive society changes to some laws do need to be put in place at times in order to keep up with the modern way of doing things, we can very easily go overboard in one direction and relax the laws to such a point that the city, town or country becomes, as stated in today’s title, an ‘anything goes’ society. When this happens, people will eventually suffer, believe me.

Let me give you an example of what I’m talking about. Colorado was the first U.S. state to legalize the sale of marijuana in the U.S. Now, apparently, the number of automobile accidents involving stoned young people has skyrocketed. This is simply cause and effect. You lower standards and you’re immediately going to lose something.





• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



