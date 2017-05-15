UB School of Business team 4th at inaugural Chartered Financial Analyst Caribbean Research Challenge

After more than 300 hours of research and report writing, the University of The Bahamas’ (UB) School of Business team to the inaugural Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Caribbean Research Challenge returned home with a fourth place showing.

The UB team analyzed the fundamentals and various aspects of the focus company “FitBit” for its presentation at the University of Miami’s Shalala Activity Center.

Team Bahamas was comprised of Rashad Brice, Angelique Butler, Bannerman Campbell, Charles Carroll, Barranell Dorsett, Jacquella Gardiner and Ashley Murray.

University of the West Indies, Jamaica, took home the win.

The CFA Research Challenge provided an opportunity for university students from the Caribbean to compete among their peers from academic institutions around the region.

Through the research challenge, university students gained access to leading industry experts and had a unique opportunity to compete with their peers from the world’s top finance programs.

Teams from the University of Technology, Jamaica; University of the West Indies Cave Hill, Barbados; University College of the Cayman Islands and International College of the Cayman Islands also participated.

The annual initiative promotes best practices in equity research among the next generation of analysts through hands-on mentoring and intensive training in company analysis and presentation skills.

CFA Society President Robert Turnquest said they were impressed by the performance of the UB students in the inaugural CFA Research Challenge for the Atlantic Islands region. He said it afforded the students the experience to professionally analyze a company and present their analyses.

“As a society, we were ecstatic to see the dedication, enthusiasm and output of the students. We will continue to work with teams from University of The Bahamas in future and continue our successful relationship with UB. We congratulate the first University of The Bahamas Research Challenge team for their hard work, herculean effort, heart and tenacious spirit displayed throughout the lengthy process.

The UB team was supported by the Dean of the UB School of Business, Remelda Moxey (associate professor); Dale McHardy (lecturer); Schell Stubbs (part-time lecturer and CFA program chair board member); and other CFA Society The Bahamas (CFASB) board members Robert Turnquest (president), Karen Pinder (university relations), Velma Miller (advocacy) and Gina MacKenzie (public relations).