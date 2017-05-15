Kingsway Academy students tour Canadian colleges

The seeds of knowledge, determination, steadfastness and dreams and hopes of a bright future have hopefully been planted in the minds of a group of Kingsway Academy students after their most recent college tour, according to school principal and tour coordinator Devona Ferguson.

Ferguson, who recently returned from a tour of five Canadian colleges with students, said each year she has seen students return from the tours with a renewed mind of college readiness and focus on preparing themselves to be college bound.

“While I myself attended university in the United States and we previously conducted two U.S. based college tours, I felt the need to explore options outside of the U.S.” said Ferguson. “Many parents expressed interest in their child pursuing their tertiary level education in Canada because of the cheaper cost for tuition, the quality of life and the opportunities for paid internships while pursuing a degree.”

The campus tours had the students dining in the University of Guelph’s student union, as well as in a cafeteria at Brock University, where they also learned that they could pursue studies in viticulture (wine making). They engaged in dormitory walk-throughs, and at the University of Toronto, they toured the library. They also visited York University’s and Ryerson University’s campuses.

The different campus visits gave the students insight into the differences and similarities between each institution.

Eleventh grade student Charltonise Sands said the things she learned motivated her to return and stay focused if she is to become a successful college graduate.

“I think Canada is an amazing place to attend university. Most universities have a co-op program whereby students can obtain professional training while studying. Canada is amazing and flowing with opportunities to enrich one’s life,” he said.

Tenth grade student Jordan Forbes said it made him realize he could now “steer my life path directly to where it should be, and get a head-start on accomplishing the purpose that awaits me.”

Fellow 10th grade student Kai Brice found the university tours informative after receiving a firsthand look at what college life is like.

“Not only did the college tour broaden my horizon, but it also enabled me to narrow down the choices of universities that I would like to attend,” said Brice.

Veron Marshall, an 11th grade student, said the tour provided a vision of the path for the future.

The group also toured the CN Tower (an awe-inspiring architectural and engineering wonder of the world that is a symbol of pride for Toronto residents), Niagara Falls, a science museum, the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum and Ripley’s Aquarium.

Parent Sonia Rutherford said she was grateful for the opportunity it afforded her daughter, ninth grade student Tiffany.

“My husband and I decided to send her on the tour because we believed it would bode well for her growth and development. It will also help her to decide which school is the right fit for her personality and her course of study. We were also of the view that it would help her to become more focused on what is required to be accepted in her preferred program and provide her with an introduction to what college life can be like. The trip allowed Tiffany to experience Canada and all it has to offer and what it means to be independent and responsible in terms of meeting timelines to get to various appointments, and also having the opportunity to present her resume/cover letter to the various institutions. This was indeed tremendous exposure for her. She has already heard from several of the institutions visited on this trip,” said Rutherford.