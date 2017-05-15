Garvin Tynes students encouraged to believe in themselves

Garvin Tynes Primary School students were encouraged to believe in themselves and were reassured of their academic value and purpose in the country by BTC Vice President of Project Management and Engineering Jonathan Ford.

“You matter. You have value. Just do it,” said Ford at an assembly at the school to observe Autism Awareness Month. It was held under the theme “All Things Bright and Beautiful”.

BTC worked with the school during the month and created a special public awareness video on autism.

BTC provided autism awareness shirts for its adopted school.

Ford said the company continues to play a meaningful role in the development of communities, having adopted five schools on New Providence and scores of schools throughout the Family Islands.

“BTC has been with us from the very beginning of our initiative and we are forever grateful,” said Garvin Tynes Principal Carolyn Wright-Mitchell.