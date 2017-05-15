Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Garvin Tynes students encouraged to believe in themselves

  • Students from the Autism Center at Garvin Tynes Primary School form the autism ribbon.

  • Jonathan Ford, BTC vice president of project management and engineering, right, and Garvin Tynes Primary School Principal Carolyn Wright-Mitchell with student assembly moderators, Jayvn McKenzie, left, and Ann-Tida Pradell.

  • Garvin Tynes Primary School students participate in the “All Things Bright and Beautiful” assembly. PHOTOS: ROSSANO DEAL


Published: May 15, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Garvin Tynes Primary School students were encouraged to believe in themselves and were reassured of their academic value and purpose in the country by BTC Vice President of Project Management and Engineering Jonathan Ford.

“You matter. You have value. Just do it,” said Ford at an assembly at the school to observe Autism Awareness Month. It was held under the theme “All Things Bright and Beautiful”.

BTC worked with the school during the month and created a special public awareness video on autism.

BTC provided autism awareness shirts for its adopted school.

Ford said the company continues to play a meaningful role in the development of communities, having adopted five schools on New Providence and scores of schools throughout the Family Islands.

“BTC has been with us from the very beginning of our initiative and we are forever grateful,” said Garvin Tynes Principal Carolyn Wright-Mitchell.

 

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
Banner

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links