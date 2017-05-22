The next generation of ‘gentlemen’

The Gentlemen’s Club was founded by Dr. Judson and Marcheta Eneas in 1992. It is a preparatory organization for young men in their final year of high school. The club teaches its members about character building; respect; etiquette; elocution; grooming; and being socially, morally and financially responsible and culturally exposed. This is accomplished through a program that allows the students to participate in workshops, seminars and cultural activities.

Over the years, the club has trained hundreds of young men in the basics of masculinity and responsibility. As an academically based program, it gives the students opportunities to work toward earning financial assistance through marketing projects and sponsorship.

Young men who are chosen for the program are picked based on their grades, recommendations and community involvement.

Any of the young men participating in the program can rise to the top, as the winner is chosen based on his scores in the club’s ongoing scoring system. Points are accumulated for marketing skills, elocution, participation and attendance. The founders said the most important thing about the program isn’t winning or losing, but, rather, what the young men learn from the program and how they apply it to their daily lives and, in turn, use it to help society.