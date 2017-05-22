The gentlemen of Aquinas College

Stephen Seymour, Karrington Culmer, Gregory Stubbs, Kriston Clarke and Kyle Smith were among the impressive cadre of young men from schools throughout New Providence who recently participated in the 26th annual Gentlemen’s Club Ball, and contributed to the institution receiving the 2017 Gentlemen’s Club “School of the Year” Award.

The Aquinas College young men were stellar examples of high school students who distinguished themselves in academics, school leadership, community service and performing arts, and took home several awards.

Stubbs won the talent competition with his piano performance. Seymour was awarded the Morehouse College Award for academic excellence, as well as the Archdeacon William Thompson Award, which is given to the gentleman who displays Christian leadership. Aquinas College took home the School of the Year award.

The School of the Year Award is based on the performance and participation of the young men as a group in the program.

Lamon Stubbs, director, Gentlemen’s Club, said the Aquinas College students who participated added value to the Gentlemen’s Club program.

The young men shared their aspirations for the future and spoke to what they believe is a positive outlook for young men in the country. Each spoke to how inspiring it was to network with other young men who were focused on achieving positive outcomes for their lives. They recalled a phrase Stubbs often says to them, “Lift as you climb.”

Seymour graduated as class valedictorian with a cumulative average of 3.91. He is the recipient of the Principal’s Award and The Sister Jean Patricia Award for Academic Excellence.

Clarke, who hopes to become a doctor, spoke to the incredible power of influence and camaraderie between Gentlemen’s Club members. He graduated 11th in his class with a cumulative average of 3.45. He was also the recipient of the Principal’s Award.

“Being in the Gentlemen’s Club actually gave me hope as a young man in The Bahamas. It takes organizations such as Gentlemen’s Club to allow young men like myself to realize that we all have to let our light shine.”

Smith graduated third in his class with a cumulative average of 3.61.

Culmer wants to pursue chemical engineering; he graduated 25th in his class with a cumulative average of 3.26.

Stubbs aspires to study computers. He graduated salutatorian with a cumulative average of 3.63.

Four of the young men plan to matriculate to St. John’s University, Collegeville, Minnesota. Seymour will attend Morehouse College, Atlanta, Georgia, in the fall to pursue a degree in physics and mechanical engineering.

“Upon entering the Gentlemen’s Club I realized that males in The Bahamas in our generation are of a higher caliber than what many may see on the surface,” said Seymour. When you look deeper at our young men, you will notice that we have been doing a lot and that we are extremely talented and driven. You may not see it now, but give it five years, 10 years. We will be making our mark!”

Shona Knowles, principal of Aquinas College, expressed pride in her students.

“It speaks volumes to the caliber of scholars enrolled at Aquinas College. Our scholars are Christ-centered and character-driven. A Catholic education is more than facts and information. At Aquinas College we ensure that the needs of all of our scholars are met on the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual levels.”