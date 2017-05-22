South Andros school wins math competition

South Andros High School was victorious at the recent sixth annual mathematics competition hosted by S.C. McPherson Junior High School.

Tristan Smith, a ninth grade student of the winning school, said he was excited that his school won the competition and happy that he got a chance to learn a lot more in the process.

“Although I’m already good in maths, this competition gave me an opportunity to learn a lot more about other aspects of sitting for my math BJC [Bahamas Junior Certificate] exam this year. I expect to pass my exam with the best grade,” said Smith.

S.C. McPherson and T.A. Thompson were second and third, respectively, in the competition at which junior school students around the country were given the opportunity to compete. The competition was created to ensure that students are properly prepared for the mathematics BJC examination.

Students competed in the first round multiple choice online test; the top four students from each school were then selected to go on to the second round, a one-day competition that took place at the S.C. McPherson Junior High School auditorium.

Krizia Smith, a ninth grade student at S.C. McPherson, said the math competition has made her confident about getting an A grade on her math BJC exam.

“This competition has opened my eyes to a lot of new things and I am confident that I will be prepared for my BJC exam and even pass with an A,” she said.

Kiffany Daxon, math coordinator at S.C. McPherson, said since she created the competition, she has seen a vast improvement in BJC results for students who have sat the math exam.

“Every year there are activities, programs and competitions for students studying other subjects, such as English language or the sciences, but nothing to help in math, so I thought students across the country needed a learning competition specifically for that subject. It was my vision, and I brought it to life, and now we are in our sixth year, and we have seen a tremendous improvement in results on the math BJC exams, so that says a lot about this competition,” said Daxon.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) made a donation to the school to assist with the demands of the competition.

Welliya Cargill, CWCO administrative assistant, said the company supports the idea that math is a vital component in a child’s education.

“We always find it honorable when there is something being done in our communities to motivate our youngsters, whether it’s sports or education. We recognize how important it is for students to learn the necessary mathematical skills and to be given the best chance to shine in their national examinations, and we fully support it,” said Cargill.

Daxon thanked CWCO for the donation.

“CWCO has always been our top sponsor and we appreciate it every year. The funds would be used to purchase gifts and prizes, such as trophies, certificates and electronic devices for the participants and winners,” she said.