UB aims to raise $500K for endowment through inaugural President’s Gala Soiree

The University of The Bahamas (UB) will continue to celebrate its university status by ending the first year with a soirée aimed at raising half a million dollars for the university endowment to realize the vision of the University of The Bahamas in perpetuity.

UB will host its inaugural President’s Gala Soirée on Saturday, November 4.

Curated and catered by Events by Alexandra, the black tie event will take place at the Harry C. Moore Library and Information Centre.

Events by Alexandra is expected to transform the library for an evening of elegance in shades of blue. Each space will offer something unique — live music and entertainers, a photo booth, a signature cocktail, gourmet treats, videos, art and more.

“This is a time of special significance for the institution and for the country. We are building a vibrant, productive and effective national institution of higher education,” said Dr. Rodney D. Smith, president, University of The Bahamas. “The community’s support is integral to this process, and as we evolve, we want the community to be able to say with pride, ‘We’re a part of that’.”

UB’s evolution, he said, includes a number of exciting initiatives.

The Northern Bahamas Campus in Grand Bahama is expected to become the home of the country’s largest business incubator and home of UB’s manufacturing, engineering and entrepreneurial studies.

As a vital catalyst for national development, studies in anthropology, oceanography and geology will be offered on San Salvador; agriculture and marine sciences will be offered on Andros.

Food science laboratories are currently being constructed at the GTR Campbell Small Island Sustainability Research Complex on New Providence. Additionally, a 1,000-bed living and learning residential facility will be constructed to house a cafeteria, fitness facilities, swimming pool, study rooms, additional classrooms, retail spaces, a ballroom and a parking deck.

UB’s mission is to advance and expand access to higher education, promote academic freedom, drive national development and build character through teaching, learning, research, scholarship and service. In a few years, all enrolled UB undergraduates will be required to complete a study abroad experience prior to the end of their junior years, completing their senior years at the university.

“It is time for our collective responsibility to have a collaborative impact on social, environmental and technological change,” said Smith.

Interested supporters can email galasoiree@ub.edu.bs for more information, or telephone (242) 502-9407.