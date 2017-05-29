Traven Cargill, UB leader for life

Speak with Traven Cargill on any occasion and he will enthusiastically share his rich and diverse experiences as a student of the University of The Bahamas (UB), telling stories of leadership, volunteerism, sacrifice and camaraderie.

A candidate for graduation in UB’s inaugural spring 2017 commencement class, Cargill is one of the leaders for life that the institution has been helping to cultivate over its four-decade history, ever since it was the College of The Bahamas (COB). He will soon join the ranks of over 17,000 alumni.

Cargill enrolled at COB in the fall of 2013 after graduating as head boy of Queen’s College (QC). As an active member of the Student Government Association (SGA) at UB, he serves as senator for the chemistry, environmental and life sciences academic unit as well as deputy senate speaker. He has also represented the institution as a student ambassador in multiple fora as a proud champion for UB. He was a spokesperson for the institution on radio and television and has also served as event moderator for several of the university’s signature events.

“I must admit, things didn’t go very smoothly during my first semester, but it ended up working out in my favor,” said Cargill. “The unfavorable experiences helped me grow, because it helped me to realize that things will not always go as planned and you have to learn to adapt.”

His love of the sciences is “in full bloom” and he always knew that he wanted to be a science teacher, but was often discouraged. Initially, he considered becoming a high school teacher, but was often told he should become a doctor. When he became a student of UB, he solidified his consuming passion for teaching and decided that he wanted to teach at the tertiary level. The seminal moment came once he took BIO223 — a microbiology class dedicated to the study of organisms that contribute to illnesses.

“I took microbiology and fell in love with it. That’s when I realized that I wanted to teach again, but now at the university level.”

He credits his former professor, Dr. Kenya Ward, for inspiring him and hopes to have that same level of influence in his future career as a university professor.

“I hope to inspire students the same way she inspired and positively influenced me. She opened my mind to the world of possibilities and provided exposure I never imagined existed,” he said.

Chartered on November 10 at the zenith of its transition from the College of The Bahamas, UB conferred more than 700 degrees, diplomas and certificates during its inaugural commencement ceremony on May 25 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Cargill was there to witness the historical charter ceremony held last November, and he will be on the front lines of another historical period for the institution later this month.

“It was a great feeling,” he said, of witnessing the charter ceremony. “It took me back to the day in QC when the (COB) recruitment team visited my high school and one of their pitches was that we would be graduating from the University of The Bahamas. To know that assertion was becoming a reality was life-changing,” he notes with pride.

So, what’s next for Cargill? He hopes to spend the next year working to gain experience and take a break from school. Eventually, he hopes to complete his master’s degree in microbiology and a doctorate in either immunology or infectious diseases.

Proud of the impeccable quality of instruction he has received at UB and his many educational experiences, Cargill is looking forward to the day when he returns to his alma mater to contribute to its growth and development and the country that he loves so dearly.