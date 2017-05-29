SAC tops CFAL Junior Investor Competition

An all-female team from St. Augustine’s College (SAC) won the 2016–2017 CFAL Junior Investor Competition, taking home a $2,500 prize and summer internships.

SAC’s coach and the company’s manager of brokerage and trading, Jeanelle Francis, said the team put in the effort to secure the win, and remained focused on the core principles of the competition — gaining insight on local markets, regulators and personal investing.

R.M. Bailey High School’s team was second, walking away with $1,500; St. Paul’s Methodist College’s squad won third place, and took home $1,000.

Richard Pinder, chairman of the Junior Investor Program, said the quality of the 20 teams of approximately 200 students in this year’s competition was impressive. He said the participants were excited for the opportunity to learn more about investing.

“The commitment from the students and teachers alike continues to indicate the importance and value of a financial literacy program in the education system,” said Pinder.

He said the success of the program is strongly driven by the involvement of the high school teachers and principals, and that he was also grateful for the support from CFAL coaches and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas for its ongoing partnership and cooperation.

The Junior Investor Program is designed to expose students to the various dynamics of The Bahamas’ financial industry. CFAL donates the time of its professionals to facilitate coaching in the finer points of analyzing the Bahamian securities market and the global investment climate. The program began in 2002 with four schools, and its expansion 15 years later provides the students with the tools to not only understand the financial services industry, but to also manage their personal finances in the future.