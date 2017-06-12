Custom Computers launches 10th annual ‘A’s for Excellence campaign

Custom Computers Ltd. is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its annual “A’s for Excellence” campaign by giving away 10 prize bundles, including laptops, tablets and other exciting tech products.

Every summer since 2007 the company has rewarded students through this event, which offers youngsters who have earned at least one ‘A’ subject grade during the final term of the academic year just ended, an opportunity to enter random prize drawings.

The campaign is the brainchild of Custom Computers Director Pia Farmer, a former teacher who is passionate about supporting education and lifelong learning.

“We are so proud of all the students who are doing well in school and happy to be able to encourage them to continue to excel,” said Farmer. “We have experienced so many great stories in education over the past 10 years and this is always a very exciting event for us. We know that, through education, our children will be empowered to make a difference in their lives, the lives of their families and the future of our country.”

Students studying at the primary and secondary level at registered institutions throughout The Bahamas are eligible to enter. No purchase is necessary.

Participants will be entered once for each ‘A’ grade they receive during their final term — up to a maximum of 10 times. Therefore, the better they do overall in their studies, the greater their chances of winning.

All entries must take place online at www.aforexcellence.com. Those interested in taking part are asked to log on to this website for a full list of rules, details on the prizes, and regular updates. The deadline for submissions is Monday, August 7. Prize drawings will take place on Saturday, August 12 and be streamed live on the Custom Computers Facebook page.