Androsian Hannah Edomwonyi is top primary school student

Clara Evans Primary School head girl Hannah Edomwonyi, 11, is the 2017 Primary School Student of the Year.

The Androsian walked away with a $6,500 scholarship, a Samsung Galaxy S7 from BTC and a laptop, as she topped the 121-strong nomination field. She is the first student from Andros to capture the title.

In selecting Hannah as this year’s winner, the board of directors of The Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation and the Nassau, Bahamas Pan-Hellenic Council said the pre-teen was chosen because she was self-motivated, polite, focused, passionate and civic-minded.

She was said to embody through her character poise, yet humility; tenacity, yet logic; discipline, yet balance, all the while being polite, respectful and respectable, as well as an exceptional role model for her peers.

Hannah also maintained an accumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.94.

In recent months, Hannah also brought joy to displaced children at Lowe Sound Primary School, Andros, in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. Cognizant of the tough times and that the hurting children might not have been able to enjoy their Christmas holiday, she founded a charity — Dolls and Trucks for Tots in Andros. She coordinated the distribution of toys for the students, establishing collection centers on New Providence.

The preteen is also a published author. She wrote the book “The Day We Met Matthew” — a story that gives an account of the impact of Hurricane Matthew and its aftermath in Andros, through her eyes.

Hannah was also involved in the Discovery Club; she was a member of her school’s Junior Junkanoo troupe; school choir and dance group; and an acolyte at her church. She has participated in the school and district spelling bee competition in which she was second runner-up. She also placed third runner-up in the eighth annual Commonwealth Writers of The Bahamas competition.

Hannah is the daughter of Reverend Fr. Jude and April Edomwonyi.

She said that the biggest challenge in preparing for the Bahamas Student of The Year awards was writing the essay and putting together the portfolio, which took her a few weeks to complete. Although she found it a challenge, Hanna said she had fun putting it together and was happy to see all of her hard work pay off.

Edomwonyi’s parents said that they have always made it a priority to support their daughter in her ambitions.

“She’s worked hard throughout her primary school career. She is disciplined, very determined, opinionated, and she’s self-motivated. She’s worked hard, so we are very proud and excited for her,” said Hannah’s mother.

Shari Smith, the first runner-up, received a $4,500 scholarship at the ceremony held at the Golden Gates Assemblies World Outreach Ministries International under the theme, “Investing Into Our Future”.

She, along with the top five students — Madison Deveaux, Andrew Styles, Yoshi Moxey and Journey Higgs — each received a laptop along with their scholarship.

The top 18 finalists were each given $1,500.

The 47 semi-finalists each received $1,000 in scholarships towards the high school of their choice.

President and CEO of the Bahamas Primary School Foundation Dr. Ricardo Deveaux said that every student who passes through the program is a winner, because they represent the best of the best from their schools and communities. He said they ought to be awarded, recognized and saluted for their academic achievements.

“These students represent what we want for our future; we need them to become great high school students like they were in primary school,” he said.