36 Lyford Cay Foundations scholars graduate

Kristal Ambrose and Rashad Storr are two of the 36 Lyford Cay Foundations scholars to graduate college this year. They are among those who are excited to have developed skills that position them to fill the gaps in under-represented industries in The Bahamas.

Ambrose, who is from New Providence and a graduate of R.M. Bailey High School, completed her undergraduate studies with honors at Gannon University, where she majored in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in environmental science. Prior to pursuing her undergraduate degree, Ambrose earned her associate’s degree in fisheries management and aquaculture.

She has a goal of making a positive impact on the physical environment of The Bahamas through science. In addition to being a full-time student, she is the founder and director of Bahamas Plastics Movement, an organization focused on research, education and policy change surrounding plastic pollution in The Bahamas. The non-profit has educated and mobilized hundreds of students and educators throughout the country.

Storr, also from New Providence, is also a graduate of R.M. Bailey High School. He received his degree from George T. Butler Aviation School, where he majored in aviation technology.

With his degree, Storr will be able to service all parts of aircraft, ranging in size from small charter planes to large commercial planes.

“In The Bahamas airline mechanics are rare. My skills are going to be a great asset and open doors that I could have only dreamed of just a few years ago before receiving this scholarship,” he said.

Ambrose and Storr are representative of this class of graduating scholars who are set to make an impact in the country in a variety of under-represented fields that include global health and development, marine engineering, communications disorders, auto technology, architectural building engineering and underwater welding.

“Our scholarships program helps to create opportunities for students who are interested in pursuing both academic studies and technical trades. We are eager to assist students who want to study in fields that are greatly needed in the country,” said Maureen French, managing director of the Lyford Cay Foundation. “The foundations look forward to seeing the wide impact that these 36 scholars will have on industries throughout the country.”

Lyford Cay Foundation, Inc. and The Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation are private philanthropic organizations established in 1969 and 1977, respectively. The foundations’ mission is to invest in learning opportunities for children, young adults, families and communities, all made possible by the generosity of donors. Through a variety of programs, the foundations assist children in school as they prepare for college, students leaving school with scholarships to attend college in The Bahamas and abroad, and non-profits providing learning opportunities. To date more than $50 million has been invested in the lives of Bahamians.