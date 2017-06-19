Date:
BTVI makes good on promise

  • Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) President Dr. Robert W. Robertson, right; BTVI Dean of Construction Trades and Workforce Alexander Darville, left (second row); BTVI’s Head of Carpentry, Graham Thornley, second left (second row); and BTVI’s Associate Vice President of Fund Development, Alicia Thompson, center (second row), present a podium and stand to Claridge Primary School Principal Sharon Robinson, second right (second row), and students. Photo: SHANTIQUE LONGLEY


Published: Jun 19, 2017

Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) recently made good on a promise to Claridge Primary’s administration to build a podium for the school — a promise that was made to the school last year during International Literacy Day, as BTVI members, led by President Dr. Robert W. Robertson, visited the school to make a book donation and noticed that they could use a new podium.

BTVI’s Head of Carpentry, Graham Thornley, was charged with the design and creation of the podium, and an accompanying stand.

School Principal Sharon Robinson said the school thanked the BTVI team for its donation and promised to affix the school’s logo front and center on the lectern, along with a sign indicating that it was donated by BTVI.

 

 


