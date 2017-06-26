Young, creative writers encouraged to enter MOT student essay competition

The Ministry of Tourism (MOT) and the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) are looking for the best young creative writers in the Caribbean, for entries into the 2017 FCCA Foundation Children’s Essay Contest.

The contest is a prerequisite to The Bahamas participating in the FCCA regional contest. It is open to primary, junior and secondary school educational level students, and it has two divisions of competition — junior and senior. The junior division includes students ages 12 and under who have not had their 13th birthdays by September 26, 2017. The senior division includes students ages 13–16 who have not passed their 17th birthdays by September 26, 2017.

Each entry must be neatly written in English in the contestant’s own handwriting, double spaced on lined paper, with a minimum length of 500 words on the topic: “What will cruise ship passengers learn about my country? What will they remember most and hold with them?”

Samantha Cartwright, senior executive in the Ministry of Tourism’s Cadet and Schools Unit, said the contest allows students to tell the world about The Bahamas.

“The Bahamas is indeed the best little country in the world, and to be able to tell the world about it is a remarkable opportunity. There is a place for all of us in tourism and this essay contest allows the students to be ambassadors for our great nation. We encourage all students from our primary, junior to senior schools to get creative juices flowing — put pens to paper and create masterpieces to make The Bahamas shine,” said Cartwright.

If selected to compete regionally, the winning school can win up to $3,000 and the student with the winning essay entry will be awarded an all-expense paid trip to the FCCA Caribbean Cruise Conference in Merida, Mexico, October 23–27, 2017. If the local finalist does not place first, second or third at the regional level, he or she will receive $200.

All essay and entry forms must be delivered to the Training Department of the Ministry of Tourism, Norfolk House, Frederick Street, labeled “Attn: Samantha Cartwright,” no later than 5 p.m. on July 3.

Entry forms are available at TourismToday.com and at the MOT Training Department office in Norfolk House.