LCIS graduates its largest cohort

The 20 members of Lyford Cay International School’s (LCIS) 2017 graduating class have received over $648,000 in scholarship money to attend universities in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Europe — a list that includes institutions of higher learning such as the University of Oxford, University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown University, McGill University and the University of Toronto. One hundred percent of the graduates were accepted to their first-choice schools.

It was LCIS’ largest graduating class that walked during the Thursday, June 8 service held at the British Colonial Hilton.

Templeton World Charity Foundation President Dr. Andrew Serazin told graduates that the world could be one filled with abundance — alive with intelligence and wonder — almost magical in its promise if young people accept the “great project” of their lives by sharing their inherent gifts with the world.

Dr. Stacey Bobo, LCIS principal, shared inspiring remarks with the class because she said the world is currently affected by division and intolerance.

“We send away 20 individuals who are prepared to make the world a better place, 20 individuals who gracefully represent our most cherished values — compassion, tolerance, a love of diversity and tenacity,” she said.

Dr. Bobo encouraged the graduates to keep the International Baccalaureate (IB) learner profile traits close to their hearts and to continue to dedicate themselves to purposes larger than themselves. The aim of all IB programs is to develop internationally-minded people who help to create a better and more peaceful world.

LCIS co-valedictorian Tennyson Bush told his fellow graduates to be happy, but pursue joy.

“Joy is found in a life of meaning — a life that is about something bigger than yourself. Use the gifts, talents and abilities God has given each of you to change the world in a way that only you can,” he said.

His advice was echoed by Frances Hawkins, the other co-valedictorian. He similarly encouraged fellow graduates to find, and then work tirelessly toward, the purposes of their lives.

“It is through individual determination to achieve not only grand public goals, but more personal ones, that society begins to flourish and grow,” said Hawkins.